Best Yodarha build in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Yodarha is the top DPS choice for fans of flashy combo characters, though mastering him requires some skill. His key feature is initiating a normal attack combo that links into new combos and Skills with his Combo Finisher. To fully leverage this trait, here’s the best way to build Yodarha.

Best Combo Finisher Yodarha build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Get ready for intense gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Weapon:

Start with Higurashi for an early boost in critical hit rate. Switch to his Ascension Weapon, Fudo-Kuniyuki, as soon as you forge it for the best performance.

Main Sigils:

Combo Booster : Significantly increases your combo effectiveness.

: Significantly increases your combo effectiveness. Combo Finisher : Enhances the damage of your Combo Finisher.

: Enhances the damage of your Combo Finisher. Critical Hit Rate: Increases the likelihood of critical hits for more damage.

Conditional Sigils:

Damage Cap : Crucial for maximizing damage in the late game.

: Crucial for maximizing damage in the late game. Stout Heart : An endgame Sigil that protects the start of your combos from being interrupted by damage.

: An endgame Sigil that protects the start of your combos from being interrupted by damage. Stun Power: Useful for breaking enemies’ stun bars quicker.

Skills:

Tit for Tat : Use this parry skill whenever you’re not executing combos.

: Use this parry skill whenever you’re not executing combos. Awakening: Closes gaps and leads into a Combo Finisher.

Closes gaps and leads into a Combo Finisher. Empty Mist : Press and hold to unleash damage, chaining into a Combo Finisher.

: Press and hold to unleash damage, chaining into a Combo Finisher. Flashing Void: Maintains steady damage output, but requires precise timing. Press the button when the shrinking circle around Yodarha disappears.

Wrightstones:

Vitality Wrightstone : Boosts critical rate for increased damage.

: Boosts critical rate for increased damage. Dread Wrightstone : Adds extra Stun to have Link Attacks more often.

: Adds extra Stun to have Link Attacks more often. Desired secondary traits: Try to get Potion Hoarder, Autorevive, Guts, and Cascade for enhanced defense and utility.

Masteries:

Prioritize Offensive paths to boost damage and improve combo effectiveness.

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Yodarha’s Sharpened Focus support skill turns your main gameplay into repeating the normal attack to combo finisher sequence. This continues until your normal attack turns into a ground slam that directly leads into the combo finisher. His combo finisher consists of a rapid series of strikes that make Yodarha invincible while performing them, preventing any interruptions. The challenge in playing him lies in the time it takes to set up the combo. If you accidentally break the sequence, you must start again from the beginning. That means precise and attentive input is crucial for effective use of Yodarha.

This is why the key Sigils for this build include Combo Booster, which boosts the damage of consecutive hits, and Combo Finisher, which ramps up the damage of his rapid slash series. Since most of your damage comes from the Combo Finisher, it’s crucial to focus on this Sigil for maximizing damage output. Also, incorporate some Attack Power to ensure your Skills remain strong.

Yodarha’s skills are also designed to enhance his combo play. Awakening and Empty Mist are strong damage skills that can lead right into a Combo Finisher, keeping his combo sequence active. Flashing Void works similarly, but this skill requires you to hit its button 13 times in a row with very precise timing to execute it correctly and link back to his Combo Finisher. If you don’t get the timing down for Flashing Void, you might struggle to unleash Yodarha’s full damage potential, or you might find yourself relying on the normal attack combo more while waiting for other skills to recharge. Use Tit For That when your combo is interrupted; it’s a parry that ends with a Combo Finisher, allowing you to restart his combo chain.

For Weapons and Wrightstones, the choice is straightforward. Preferably use his Ascended Weapon, Fudo-Kuniyuki, when possible, as it’s the best option thanks to its Attack trait. If you haven’t forged it yet, go for his Stinger weapon, Higurashi, to gain an extra critical hit rate. Regarding Wrightstones, opt for the Vitality ones to increase the critical hit rate further, or choose Dread Wrightstones to significantly enhance the Stun potential of his attacks. Good secondary traits are defensive ones like Guts, Potion Hoarder, and Autorevive.