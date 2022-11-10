It took xQc just one Twitch stream to blast through God of War: Ragnarök and he has some thoughts

Felix “xQc” Lengyel doesn’t play single-player games often, but when he does, he goes all in. That’s what the Twitch star did with God of War Ragnarök. He finished it in less than 24 hours. And the moment the ending credits began rolling, he started giving his verdict on the game.

Like most people, the top Twitch star was quite impressed.

First, he praised the graphics, which he said looked “really sharp.” Then, he said it was “way better” than its predecessor, God of War, which was released in 2018 and won Game of the Year.

“It was way better to play as a game than the one on PS4,” he explained. “The one on PS4 was choppy, it was laggy at times… it just felt like you were ice skating almost while playing the game. Even though I loved it, this one felt way better.”

Image via Santa Monica Studios

xQc didn’t think it was perfect, though. He said one portion of the storyline, which dragged on for three hours, felt a little “overplayed” compared to the rest. But other than that, he loved it. “It was amazing and I enjoyed it a lot. I thought it was really good.”

And his rating? “I’ll give it a 9.3 out of 10,” he declared.

He explained he’ll never rate a game 10 out of 10 because the number doesn’t exist in his books. 9.5 is near perfection. But he felt like God of War Ragnarök fell short of that mark—only slightly.

“[I gave it] 9.3 because there were a couple of things here and there, like, going back to places, I don’t like doing that,” he said. “It’s really small. You barely notice that. But I kind of felt it a little bit. That’s all.”

xQc also shut down claims it was more or less the same as the previous God of War. “I think they did pretty good from the other game to this one,” he said. “They innovated the puzzles, the combat, the animations, the items, and they continued pushing their story development.”

It was the game he enjoyed the most since Elden Ring, which he also spoke fondly of.