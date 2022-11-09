If you—like the many other players who were pumped for God of War: Ragnarök—pre-ordered the special edition, the Digital Deluxe version of the game, then you have some goodies waiting for you to get your god-slaying hands on them.

Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe version of the game will let you claim the Darkdale Armor, Darkdale Attire, Darkdale Blade Handles, and the Darkdale Axe Grip, all being incredibly useful items that can aid you on your playthrough of the game.

Apart from these, pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe version of the game rewards players with items such as the Dark Horse Digital Art Book, the Official Digital Soundtrack, as well as a PSN Avatar for the PS5 and PS4, but these items are claimed outside the game.

Continue reading our guide if you’re wondering how you can claim the items found within the game.

Where to find the DLC preorder items in God of War: Ragnarök

Ultimately, to unlock the preorder DLC items, you will need to progress through the main story a fair bit. Keep playing the main storyline until you finish the fight with Thor, after which Atreus will take you to a temple.

After a couple of more cutscenes and story progression, you will eventually make your way to meet with the dwarves. Brok will give you a tutorial on how to craft new armor, and then tell you about a nearby chest where you happened to leave behind “old supplies,” which happen to be the preorder DLC items.

Simply loot the chest right next to Brok to obtain your precious preorder DLC items for the Digital Deluxe version of God of War: Ragnarök.