How to save in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

A single run of Valhalla in the God of War Ragnarok DLC can last you a while. If you’re looking to save your progress and resume your effort later, then here’s everything you need to know.

The save function is a timeless gameplay feature and one that I literally couldn’t imagine not having in gaming. It would make the likes of God of War Ragnarok a struggle that’s for sure. Speaking of which, its new Valhalla DLC rips up the playbook and reinvents the action title as we know it, but has it also changed saving?

The Valhalla DLC is a new way to experience God of War Ragnarok in more ways than one, so let’s take out our Norse microscope and take a look at what you need to do, boy—or girl.

Can you save in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla?

Kratos is back for another adventure | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though there’s no outright save function in God of War’s Valhalla DLC, I can tell you that the GOW Ragnarok Valhalla DLC most certainly does save your progress.

To save your game, follow these few, simple steps:

Start the Valhalla DLC and begin a new run. Progress through the rooms until you find a Tablet of Endeavor—the big grey tablets with golden writing, as shown above. Interact with the tablet, and if you look along the bottom of the screen, you should see the words “Suspend Game” next to a symbol of the Square Button on PS5. Press this, and it will say, “Are you sure? Suspending a game will save your progress in Valhalla & return you to the main menu.”

Just to comfort you, whichever area or realm you’re in when you decide to save your game, this is exactly where you’ll begin the next time you dive into Valhalla.

Regular saving will help push you toward the ending of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla or help you escape the relentless voice of Helios.