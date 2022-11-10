How to play all God of War games in order

The God of War franchise has been around since the second iteration of PlayStation consoles. The Internet was slow, memory slots were the only way to save your games, and wired controllers tripped people over left, right, and center.

God of War: Ragnarök blessed our fancy new PlayStation 5s and 4s only recently, and for all those who are new to the franchise, there’s so much you missed out on. While this game is the pinnacle of what a story/combat game should be, the older games definitely made their mark on the industry.

The first three AAA God of War releases saw players taking on behemoth-sized gods and monsters, whereas the newer iterations have a more grounded approach. There are still massive monsters, but the newer titles focus more on Kratos’ relationship with Atreus.

How do I play every God of War title in order?

Image via Santa Monica Studios

It’s simple to play the games in order. They’ve all been in chronological order since their release. This isn’t Silent Hill, where there are prequels all over the shop.

God of War (2005) – PlayStation 2

God of War II (2007) – PlayStation 2

God of War: Betrayal (2007) – Mobile

God of War: Chains of Olympus (2008) – PSP

God of War III (2010) – PlayStation 3

God of War: Ghost of Sparta (2010) – PSP

God of War: Ascension (2013) – PlayStation 3

God of War: A Call from the Wilds (2018) Facebook, Text-based game

God of War: Mimir’s Vision (2018) – Android, iOS

God of War (2018) – PlayStation 4

God of War Ragnarök (2022) – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

The older games are incredibly underrated and forgotten. Fighting Zeus and all the other gods hyped up every person playing and was a technological marvel for that time period.

While there are some games you can probably miss, like God of War: A Call from the Wilds, if you want to get the full range of God of War, the list above shows all the games you can play in Kratos’ story from start to end.