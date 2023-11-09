Who is Skirk in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact’s roster of characters is always steadily increasing, and the finale of Fontaine’s Archon quest properly introduced the mysterious character Skirk.

If you’ve kept up with character lore, Skirk’s name should sound vaguely familiar, but there’s still a lot you may have forgotten or not know about her. Here’s what has been revealed so far about the powerful and cryptic Skirk.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Skirk?

Skirk is the enigmatic master of Tartaglia, otherwise known as the Fatui Harbinger Childe, and a powerful but mysterious swordswoman. She is also the disciple of Surtalogi, also known as The Foul, a character we don’t know much about so far.

The mysterious Skirk has spent most or maybe even all of her life in the Abyss and is some kind of powerful individual who is greater than humans, although exactly what this means for her specifically is unknown. She’s not an Archon, but she is something greater than human.

She seems rather intimidating. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After Tartaglia fell into the Abyss when he was 14 years old, Skirk took him in, became his mentor, and taught him most of the combat he presently knows. It’s unclear why she chose to do this, although Tartaglia thinks it might be related to his unique connection with the All-Devouring Narwhal since she mentioned him having traces of something called “it.”

According to Tartaglia, Skirk is an incredibly proficient swordswoman and a very strict teacher. She made her first storyline appearance in the final piece of Fontaine’s Archon quest where the Traveler and Neuvillette’s battle against the All-Devouring Narwhal was swiftly stopped by her apprehending it.

Will Skirk be a playable character in Genshin Impact?

Skirk’s character model has previously leaked and seems to confirm she will become playable at some point in the future. The devs have never confirmed or denied her status as a playable recruit, but based on how many times she’s been mentioned and her official appearance in the finale of Fontaine’s Archon quest, it’s highly likely she will be a playable character in the future.

Skirk weapon in Genshin Impact

Since Skirk is known for being a highly proficient swordswoman, it seems likely her weapon will probably be a sword. But this is based purely on what we know about her character since it’s too early to know for sure what her weapon officially is.

Skirk element in Genshin Impact

Nothing about Skirk’s official element has been revealed yet. Most Genshin characters do line up visually with what their element is, though, so she could potentially be an Electro recruit based on this. Cryo or Hydro seem like the other two most likely options if she is not Electro, but we’ll probably have to wait until her release is closer to know for sure which element she aligns with.

She’s got a very strong Honkai: Star Rail-like look to her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skirk’s release date is at least many months away, but she could also be years away from release.

She only made her first game appearance as of Version 4.2, and we don’t know much about her, so her release date doesn’t seem imminent at all. The rest of the Version 4.0 characters have all been leaked and they’re almost exclusively Fontaine units, so throwing her in doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the Traveler has barely gotten to know her.

Skirk also seems very powerful and otherworldly, which would indicate she perhaps has ties to Khaenri’ah. And if she does, this would mean she likely won’t release until after Version 6.0 with the arrival of the Khaenri’ah chapter.

Because of this, you’ll probably want to focus on other upcoming recruits like Navia or Arlecchino for now and worry about saving for Skirk later on as we hopefully see her again in future storyline updates.