What time does Genshin Impact 3.5 drop? Exact update time

Genshin Impact’s next big content update is nearly here and it promises players lots of exciting new content to explore.

The Version 3.5 update is set to launch on March 1 but the exact time players can begin exploring all of the new content Teyvat will have to offer varies by timezone, which means players might be wondering what time the update will actually launch.

Every Genshin update is always preceded by an extended period of maintenance. During this time, which is usually about five hours, players cannot log in to the game, which means that players should expect to be waiting around until the maintenance is complete. While not getting to play for five hours might be an inconvenience for many players, all Travelers are rewarded for their patience with 60 Primogems per hour (300 total).

Image via miHoYo

In the event the maintenance period takes longer than the five scheduled hours, players will receive more Primogems for every additional hour. MiHoYo has almost always been on time though, which means players should expect the update to be live immediately following the end of the maintenance period.

The Version 3.5 update promises a solid amount of content, but it is looking to be on the smaller side in comparison to the exciting Version 3.4 update and the plethora of leaked content for the Version 3.6 update.

Regardless, fresh content is always an exciting addition to the world of Teyvat and players will certainly be kept busy until the next update launches.

When does Version 3.5 of Genshin Impact release?

Genshin’s Version 3.5 update is scheduled to officially release after five hours of maintenance on March 1. However, depending on which timezone you are joining the world of Teyvat from, you may be able to play sooner.

Here is a breakdown of what time the update launches across specific time zones.

Pacific Time (PT) – Feb. 28 at 7pm

Central Time (CT) – Feb. 28 at 9pm

Eastern Time (ET) – Feb. 28 at 10pm

British Summer Time (BST) – March 1 at 4am

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) – March 1 at 11am

Central European Summer Time (CEST) – March 1 at 5am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – March 1 at 1pm

"Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Update Maintenance Preview



Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>> https://t.co/3ttSuyQaFw#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/dQ8u1fbAw9 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2023

Genshin’s maintenance usually stays on schedule, but players should also keep in mind that it could also possibly take longer than the five scheduled hours. In the event that it does, players will be rewarded with additional Primogems as compensation beyond the ones that they will already receive for the scheduled maintenance hours.

Everything included in Genshin Impact 3.5

There is a lot of new content that Travelers will get to enjoy when the 3.5 update does drop. If you are wondering what content miHoYo added, here is a breakdown of everything that you will see throughout the duration of this version update.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 banners

The first half of the Version 3.5 update will feature the debut of the five-star Pyro Claymore character Dehya. She will be available with an increased drop rate on her “Auric Blaze” banner alongside the rerun “Twilight Arbiter” banner of the five-star Electro Polearm character Cyno.

Dehya and Cyno’s banners will both be accompanied by reruns of the four-star Hydro Catalyst character Barbara, the four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett, and the four-star Dendro Bow character Collei.

Image via miHoYo

Once both banners come to an end, Dehya will move into the pool of five-star characters that are permanently available on the “Wanderlust Invocation” banner. These two banners will end around three weeks after March 1 and will be replaced by the five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka and the five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe.

A new four-star Cryo Polearm character named Mika will also be available on both Kamisato Ayaka’s “The Heron’s Court” and Shenhe’s “The Transcendent One Returns” banners with an increased drop rate.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 events

The Version 3.5 update of Genshin includes a few unique events for players to participate in. These events are:

Windblume’s Breath

Spices from the West: Northerly Search

Fungus Mechanicus

Vibro-Crystal Verification

Ley Line Overflow

Windblume’s Breath

The Anemo region of Mondstadt will play host to another installment of their Windblume Festival. The “Windblume’s Breath” event will offer players a variety of unique rewards for participation including the exclusive Mailed Flower claymore, Primogems, and a precious Crown of Insight.

Image via miHoYo

Spices from the West: Northerly Search

Another installment of the Spices from the West event will once again task players with helping to cook up some dishes for solid rewards like Primogems, Mora, and various character ascension materials.

Image via miHoYo

Fungus Mechanicus

A new event that seems to be a partial rerun and twist on the “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy” event will commence in Version 3.5. This event is called “Fungus Mechanicus” and takes place back in Port Ormos where players will meet up with some of the friends that they made in the “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy” event.

These characters will decide to run a new game to advertise the upcoming installment of the Nilotpala Cup Beast Tamers Tournament. Thus, players will be tasked with fighting unique mechanisms with their fungi to claim rewards like Primogems, Mora, and numerous character ascension materials.

Image via miHoYo

Vibro-Crystal Verification

A new Vibro-Crystal event will take place in Version 3.5. Players have previously experienced a similar event with “Vibro-Crystal Research” and the “Vibro-Crystal Verification” event seems to be another similar experience.

During this event, players will be tasked with helping a researcher from the Hydro region of Fontaine once again as he asks them to help him study the harmonic motion between gems in The Chasm. Players will be rewarded with Primogems, Mora, weapon ascension materials, and character experience materials for their efforts.

Image via miHoYo

Ley Line Overflow

Genshin has installments of the unique Ley Line Overflow event pretty regularly although this event is quite unlike most others because it does not include any story or unique gameplay elements. Instead, Ley Line Overflow is more of a gameplay boost that miHoYo consistently offers players to help them obtain some of Teyvat’s most important resources.

While this event is active, players can find Ley Line Outcrops scattered all across Teyvat and complete them to require double the usual rewards. Visiting any of these and interacting with them will begin some kind of fight that grants rewards once completed.

Depending on the color of the Ley Line Outcrop, players will receive different rewards. This means that players can view them from their map and only track the ones that grant the rewards they desire.

There are two different types of Ley Line Outcrops that players may find:

Yellow Blossom of Wealth: grants the player Mora for completion.

Blue Blossom of Revelation: grants the player character experience materials.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 new Genius Invokation TCG cards

Three new character cards will be added to Genshin’s TCG in the Version 3.5 update. These character cards are for the five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula, the five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi, and the four-star Electro Bow character Kujou Sara.

Additionally, players will also be able to obtain two new equipment cards and three new talent cards. The equipment cards are General’s Ancient Helm and Ornate Kabuto while the talent cards are Wellspring of War-Lust, Sin of Pride, and Tamanooya’s Casket.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 new weapons

Players will be able to obtain two new weapons in Version 3.5. The first is the Beacon of the Reed Sea claymore, which is designed for Dehya and is thus her signature weapon.

The other weapon is also a claymore and is called the Mailed Flower claymore. This weapon is exclusive to the “Windblume’s Breath” event and will only ever be available to those who complete the requirements of the event to obtain it.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 new quests

Players will be able to delve into a few new quests once the update is live. The most exciting one for players is a new Archon quest involving Dainsleif. Players always learn a lot about the main lore surrounding the world of Teyvat at large and their own character’s journey within it when he is around, so this will likely provide unveil some intriguing new information.

Image via miHoYo

Outside of this quest, players will also gain access to a “Mantichora Chapter: Act 1” story quest centered around Dehya where they will get to know the Pyro mercenary even better. The last quest includes in this update is a hangout event with the four-star Anemo Bow character Faruzan.

Image via miHoYo

While the Version 3.5 update might feel smaller since it does not come with a map expansion, it does still feature a solid amount of content for Travelers to delve into. Genshin is also probably getting somewhat close to moving up to Version 4.0 for the Hydro region of Fontaine which means that players should enjoy their time in the Dendro region of Sumeru while it is still the focus of miHoYo’s updates.