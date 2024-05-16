Should you pull for Wanderer or Baizhu in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact’s version 4.6, the second phase features Wanderer’s “From Ashes Reborn” banner and Baizhu’s “Immaculate Pulse” banner. If you plan to pull for either, we are here to help you make the right choice.

As you collect characters in Genshin, you need to make difficult choices. While all characters have their unique perks and values, some make your account stronger than others. Unless you have enough Primogems to get them both, here is everything you should know about whether to get Wanderer or Baizhu.

Should you pull for Wanderer in Genshin Impact?

Wanderer is now an important ally of Dendro Archon. Image via HoYoverse

Formerly known as Scaramouche, he was once the sixth Fatui Harbinger who debuted in Genshin’s 3.3 version. Now, he goes by Wanderer, a strong Anemo hypercarry who uses Catalyst as a weapon. Though Anemo DPS characters aren’t usually strong, Wanderer is an exception. He can fly and absorb other elements that give him different buffs, making him very fun to play and one of the best characters for exploration. He excels at doing massive damage as your main carry, but even with high mobility, you should preferably use a shielder to protect him.

Wanderer pros and cons

Pros

Very strong hypercarry.

Flexible team compositions.

Has a lot of free-to-play weapons.

Very mobile and one of the best characters for exploration.

Powerful Charged and Normal attacks that deal Anemo damage.

Excels in both AoE and single-target.

Cons

Very squishy and requires a shielder.

Lackluster Elemental Burst

Anemo DPS doesn’t use elemental reactions.

Hard to build because he wants different stats.

Should you pull for Baizhu in Genshin Impact?

The most powerful healer, and the best medic in Teyvat. Image via HoYoverse

Teyvat’s best doctor is back with another rerun banner, and he’s better than ever. Baizhu is a powerful Dendro healer who can keep your team alive in difficult situations. Introduced in Genshin’s 3.6 version, Baizhu has come a long way, with his full potential unlocked in Fontaine. His entire kit revolves around healing, shielding, and applying the Dendro element, making him one of the most valuable characters in the game. Since he’s Dendro, he has access to powerful elemental reactions such as Bloom and Hyperbloom, and his synergy with Furina is unmatched. If you need a powerful utility support that uses the best element in the game, Baizhu is a solid choice.

Baizhu pros and cons

Pros

Powerful utility support.

Best healer in the game.

Has access to the best elemental reactions thanks to him being Dendro.

Very easy to build because he only wants HP as a stat.

Has a lot of team compositions.

Has access to a lot of free-to-play weapons.

Cons

Weak Dendro application.

Elemental Burst with a high cost.

Weak Energy Regeneration.

Lackluster for exploration.

Should you get Wanderer or Baizhu in Genshin Impact?

This is a very interesting banner matchup because both characters are totally different. One is a powerful DPS, and the other is a valuable utility support. If you’re lacking in the DPS category, go for Wanderer, but Baizhu is the clear winner of this matchup. Supports in Genshin are proven to be more valuable and future-proof. Not only does Baizhu use the best element in the game, but the utility and support he provides make him a must-pull unit.

