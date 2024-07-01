Should you pull for Sigewinne or Furina in Genshin Impact?

The second phase of Genshin Impact features Sigewinne’s Romartime Meluserenity and Furina’s Chanson of Many Waters Banners.

Although both characters are different in many ways, they have two things in common—they are both Hydro, and both are from Fontaine. While collecting and building characters in Genshin is the main mechanic of any gacha game, sometimes you must make a difficult choice in picking the right character. We’re here to help you make the right decision about whether to pull for Sigewinne or Furina.

Should you pull for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact?

The potential is there. Image via HoYoverse

Sigewinne is a new five-star Hydro support, and this is her debut Banner. She’s a great healer with decent buffing capabilities. Since she scales with health and excels in providing teamwide heals, Sigewinne’s build is very straightforward. Thanks to her cute and unique kit, Sigewinne functions in both quick-swap and hypercarry teams, but she also has downsides. If you’re looking for a fresh and decent five-star healer who also provides small buffs for other party members, Sigewinne will get the job done.

Sigewinne pros and cons

Pros

Decent teamwide heals.

Niche mechanic with Bond of Life.

Deals off-field Hydro damage and has small crowd control.

Has a ton of free-to-play weapon options and is easy to build.

Cons

Has big competition with other healers that are more valuable.

Her Hydro application is minimal which limits Elemental Reactions.

Elemental Skill uptime is short and has a long cooldown.

Elemental Burst enables quick-swap teams but deals small damage.

Her buffs are very small and have a short duration.

Should you pull for Furina in Genshin Impact?

A masterclass performance. Image via HoYoverse

Furina is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine, and she’s having her first rerun Banner. She’s one of the most powerful individuals in Teyvat, and thanks to her outstanding kit, she’s often regarded as the best character in Genshin. As a great Hydro sub-DPS that deals a ton of off-field damage and provides the biggest buffs, the amount of value Furina brings to the table is unmatched, making her a must-pull unit. If you’re looking for a fantastic off-field Hydro damage dealer that gives massive buffs and makes all other characters better, Furina is perfect for you.

Furina pros and cons

Pros

Deals big Hydro off-field damage for a long time.

Provides the biggest teamwide damage buff in Genshin.

Has a great Hydro application and fits almost every team.

Makes every other character stronger thanks to her buffs.

Has a lot of free-to-play weapon options.

Cons

Has a high cost Elemental Burst so she needs a bit of Energy Recharge.

Boring playstyle due to her being an off-field damage dealer.

Should you get Sigewinne or Furina in Genshin Impact?

As another duel comes to an end, Furina is the clear winner. While Sigewinne has decent healing, other parts of her kit are simply underwhelming, and considering other healers like Baizhu and Kokomi do more than heal, Sigewinne doesn’t bring any value to your account. Furina, on the other hand, doesn’t only make all other characters better, but she makes your overall account better with her damage and incredible buffs, so you should pull for Furina.

