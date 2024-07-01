Best Sigewinne build in Genshin Impact

Sigewinne is a new five-star playable character in Genshin Impact and a nurse of the Fortress of Meropide. Although cute and small, this Melusine is no stranger to combat, thanks to her supporting capabilities.

To understand how she works, here’s the best Sigewinne build you can make.

How to build Sigewinne in Genshin Impact

She’ll never let you down. Image via HoYoverse

Sigewinne is a limited five-star support in Genshin with a simple and useful kit at her disposal. She’s a Hydro healer who scales with health and excels in teamwide healing and buffing the Elemental Skill damage of other party members. To fully maximize her healing and buffing capabilities, you want to equip her with a proper weapon, good Artifacts and invest in her Talents.

Weapons

Precise and useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sigewinne is a Hydro bow user, which matches her supporting kit. Since she scales with health and you want to use her healing and utility to their utmost potential, equip Sigewinne with a bow that gives defensive stats. Fortunately, she has a ton of great free-to-play options that you might already own.

Here are the best weapons for Sigewinne:

Silvershower Heartstrings (five-star)

Sacrificial Bow (four-star)

Favonius Warbow (four-star)

Recurve Bow (four-star)

Silvershower Heartstrings is a new five-star bow, and as her signature weapon, it’s Sigewinne’s best in slot. This bow has a low base attack and a big health percent main stat, which is everything Sigewinne needs. It also increases Sigewinne’s maximum health by 12 percent and Elemental Burst Crit Rate by 28 percent based on the Bond of Life stacks Sigewinne has.

Sacrificial Bow is a four-star bow that provides a ton of utility, making it a great alternative for Sigewinne. Although it doesn’t have an HP main stat, it gives a ton of Energy Recharge, and at Refinement five, it has an 80 percent chance to refresh Sigewinne’s Elemental Skill. You can obtain this weapon through Genshin’s gacha system on any banner.

While those two bows are her best options, any other weapon with a good amount of health or Energy Recharge works as well.

Artifact sets

Let the grind begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Artifacts are an essential part of any build, and Sigewinne is no exception. When it comes to what Artifact set you should equip on Sigewinne, her choices are pretty straightforward. You want an Artifact set that provides utility and increases her healing potential.

Here are the best Artifact sets for Sigewinne:

Song of Days Past (four-piece)

Tenacity of the Millelith (four-piece)

The four-piece Song of Days Past is Sigewinne’s best in slot Artifact set because it focuses on increasing her healing capabilities. This set increases Sigewinne’s Healing Bonus by 15 percent, and whenever Sigewinne heals other party members, their Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst damage increases by eight percent.

Another solid choice is the four-piece Tenacity of the Millelith, and while this Artifact set doesn’t provide Healing Bonuses, it increases Sigewinne’s maximum health by 20 percent. Additionally, this set buffs the attack of all party members by 20 percent whenever Sigewinne’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent. The best part about this Artifact set is that you can farm it passively through the Artifact Strongbox, saving you a lot of time and resources.

Artifact stats and substats

Prepare your Resin. Image via HoYoverse

Characters become powerful with proper Artifacts, but good stats and substats make them even stronger. Since Sigewinne’s a healing support, she only wants defensive stats, making her build easy.

Here are the main stats you should target when farming her Artifacts:

Sands : HP% or Energy Recharge

: HP% or Energy Recharge Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: Healing Bonus or HP%

To make those main stats even better, aim for a ton of HP% and Energy Recharge as Sigewinne’s substats.

Talent priority

A lot of resources for a lot of healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To turn Sigewinne into one of the best healers in Genshin, you need to invest in her Talents. You should level her up to 90 to use her Ascension stat and since she’s a support, you can ignore her Normal Attacks and focus on other parts of her kit.

These are the Talents you should prioritize:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Her Elemental Skill deals off-field Hydro damage and provides teamwide heals based on Sigewinne’s maximum health, making it your top priority. Sigewinne’s Elemental Burst is also important because it’s an additional and useful AoE damage you can use during your team rotations.

Best Sigewinne Constellations

Ready your Primogems, prepare your wallets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Sigewinne’s kit already has everything she needs to be a good supporting unit, if you have enough Primogems, getting her first two copies is something you should consider. The first two Constellations increase Sigewinne’s healing duration, provide shields, and decrease the opponent’s Hydro Resistance by 35 percent, making them the best Constellations to have.

