New Genshin Impact trailer reveals 9 Natlan characters—and they’re stunning

After HoYoverse released the first teaser trailer for Natlan, it treated Genshin Impact players by posting a new trailer with nine characters.

Recommended Videos

On July 12, Genshin Impact posted a new video about the upcoming nation of Pyro, Natlan, leaving players in awe. Natlan is set to release with Genshin version 5.0, and the new trailer displayed what characters players can expect to pull for in future updates.

The hot flames of resurrection. Image via HoYoverse

As the sixth nation of Teyvat, Natlan already looks stacked with beautiful characters. Among the nine Natlan characters, there’s a large variety of body types and visions, and considering their gorgeous and unique designs, players will have a hard time deciding who to pull for. Although all the characters look amazing, the star that stole the show was none other than the Pyro Archon herself—Mavuika.

“Why is no one talking about Mavuika? She has, in my opinion, one of the best designs in all of Genshin. It’s so ethereal looking, which, assuming she is most likely the Pyro Archon, really fits her character to a tea!” a player commented on the video.

While that shows that players are mostly excited about the Pyro Archon, some are intrigued by the sudden appearance of one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers, Capitano.

“Capitano is the type of guy to give a home intruder a knife and say good luck,” another player commented.

Aside from revealing the official character designs, players can also expect a bunch of new content, maps, and quests once Natlan drops, which goes to say that the future of Genshin is brighter than ever.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy