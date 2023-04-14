Using the Farrwick to link the circuit and activate the left machine door is a step that can become a headache in Genshin Impact‘s “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows” Archon quest in Sumeru.

You’ll arrive into a large room with tons of mechanisms scattered on several levels, and you might struggle to determine which ones to target first.

This step is essential to completing the latest Sumeru’s Archon quest, Khvarena of Good and Evil, introduced on April 11 with Patch 3.6. It’ll bring you to a ruin after you’ve picked up the three Great Songs of Khvarena. Here is how to use the Farrwick to link the circuit and activate the left machine door in Genshin Impact.

How to use the Farrwick to link the circuit and activate the left machine door in Genshin Impact

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to progress through the As the Khvarena’s Light Shows quest.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

Pick up the green light and drop it to the generator closest to the Teleport Waypoint.

Rotate and move the pillar to give power to the generator from afar.

Rotate it once again.

The door will open when you rotate the pillar when it reached the corner on the other end of the line from the generator. You’ll see that the Farrwick will have been activated. Upon rotation, you’ll enter a cutscene showing the gate open and where Nasejuna will speak to you.

Then, you’ll be able to progress through the area and get to the next puzzle, where you’ll have to find and activate a second Farrwick.