Genshin Impact is a game focused on exploration. In addition to endless lands to discover and dungeons to complete, the players have numerous ways of enhancing their travels in the game.

The Elemental Sight is a feature the players learn to use when beginning the game but might forget along the way. It’s a very useful feature when you’re used to exploiting it, but it’s also situational.

Still, it’s very easy to use, even though its mechanic changes according to your platform. Here is how to Use Elemental Sight in Genshin Impact.

How to use Elemental Sight in Genshin Impact

The mean to use Elemental Sight changes according to the platform on which you play the game. In all cases, however, it’s shown with the button shaped as an Eye on the right of the interface’s map.

Here is the method for each platform.

Using Elemental Sight on mobile

The feature is very simple to use on mobile: you need to touch the Eye button located on the right of the minimap (on the top-left corner of the screen).

Using Elemental Sight on PC

You can also activate it by clicking on that button. But you have to maintain the Alt button to make it appear on the screen and be able to click it. Some players also have a shortkey enabled by default: the middle button of the mouse.

Using Elemental Sight on PlayStation 4/5

The feature is a bit more complex to use on those devices. The player has to press L1 to summon the shortcut wheel, and then press the D-pad or Square to activate it.