Genshin Impact includes an enormous amount of quests to complete a few years after its release, and players are required to clear all of them to get to the maximum Reputation level in each region.

Mondstadt features around 40 quests to complete in total, and some of them are easier to pick up than others. You might have missed a few ones, including the Time and Wind quest.

Here is how to unlock and complete the Time and Wind quest in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Time and Wind quest in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Time and Wind quest in Genshin Impact‘s Mondstadt region, you must first head to the Nameless Island and reach at least Adventure Rank 35.

Be prepared to bring food and fully-healed characters, because you’ll have to face an Anemo monster there.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

As shown above, the Nameless Island is located far East of the Starsnatch Cliff. It’s very far, which means it’s essential to find the closest and highest point of the cliff before jumping and gliding all the way to the island.

Find a way to glide further using characters whose skills can make you jump higher, or you won’t be able to make it. You can also eat food with Stamina boosts. It’s also possible to go there using a Cryo character, by freezing the water and stepping on it. It will take you a long time, but you will be able to reach it.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Once you’ve reached the island, you’ll gain the achievement called “Seeds of Stories, Brought by the Wind…”. It means you’re on the right island. Go to the center of it and interact with the broken mechanism, on the other side.

You’ll also spot an Anemoculus behind it. To get this one, you can find three anemo buffs scattered from the West of the island to the Anemoculus to jump high enough and catch it.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

To progress to the next step, head south of the island. You will find an abandoned camping site with a broken tent.

You can Investigate the various spot to earn a few items, but to proceed with the quest, you must break the rocks located on the right side of the tent. You’ll find a Rugged Notebook hidden behind it.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Head to the game’s menu and wait until 2AM (or any time between 2AM and 5AM) to trigger the next step. You won’t notice anything different at first, but you must use your Elemental Sight to proceed.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

When looking South, you will spot a small orb above the water. When approaching it, a monster will activate, and you’ll need to defeat it. Once it’s done, approach the orb and disperse it using an Anemo attack.

It will trigger another objective in your journal: to disperse three other orbs in that same manner. Be careful: if you get past 5AM, the wind clusters will disappear, and you’ll have to wait for 2AM again.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

All three clusters aren’t challenging to find; they’re scattered on the edges of the island. The last one is hidden on the top of the pillar on the side of the broken mechanism. Climb on it and disperse the cluster to proceed.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Prepare to fight an Anemo monster, an Eye of the Storm (take long-range characters and Anemo counters). It will appear when you disperse the final cluster of wind, on the center of the island. It will escape when it reaches low HP and Anemo boosts will appear to run after it.

Once you’ve reached the correct area, defeat the hilichurls around the sundial and wait until 2AM again and spot wind clusters using Elemental Sight one more time.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Disperse all Anemo orbs and a bigger one will appear. You’ll have to defeat Anemo slimes to make the last one appear. Disperse this one too and defeat the Eye of the Storm. A great number of other opponents will appear.

You’re not obligated to defeat them as well, however, because they will all disappear when the main boss is beaten. Once it’s done, speak to the close NPC and you will be able to claim the quest’s rewards, which include character XP items, as well as the reputation points when heading to the region’s main city.