How to uninstall Genshin Impact

Sometimes, we all need a break.
Published: Mar 13, 2024 09:30 pm
Woman wielding glowing purple sword in Genshin Impact
Image via miHoYo

While gaming, there may come a point where you simply no longer enjoy a game or don’t have time to dedicate to it anymore. When that happens, you may want to uninstall it.

Thankfully, uninstalling Genshin Impact is easy, regardless of the platform. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall Genshin Impact on all platforms.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact on PC

Both Travelers eating fish together in Genshin Impact.
It’s okay to take a break. Image via miHoYo

If you’d like to uninstall Genshin Impact on your Windows PC, you must follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to your Settings.
  2. Select Programs.
  3. Find Genshin Impact among your list of programs.
  4. Right-click on Genshin Impact and choose the “uninstall” option.
  5. Confirm your uninstallation by selecting “yes.”

If you’re not technologically savvy or unsure about the uninstallation process, there are deep uninstallation programs available for Windows devices that can do this for you.

If you’re playing Genshin Impact through Epic Games, you can uninstall it by:

  1. Opening the Epic Games launcher.
  2. Navigating to your Library and finding Genshin Impact.
  3. Select the three dots (below the card) and choose the “uninstall” option.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact on Mobile / Tablet (iOS/Android)

Uninstalling apps on Apple devices is one of the easiest things you can do. To uninstall Genshin Impact on iOS (mobile and tablet), simply follow these three steps:

  1. Find the Genshin Impact icon on your screen.
  2. Press and hold down on the icon until the options list pops up.
  3. Select “Remove app” and then “Delete app.”

If you need to uninstall Genshin Impact on an Android device, you’ll want to follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to your Profile on the Google Play Store.
  2. Find the Manage Apps and Devices tab and select “Manage.”
  3. Search the list to find Genshin Impact, select it, and then the “Delete” option.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact on PlayStation

Furina sitting on a bubble by a Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact.
As long as you don’t delete your account, you can pick up where you left off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the PlayStation, the uninstallation process is the same whether you’re playing Genshin Impact on the PS4 or PS5. To uninstall Genshin Impact from your PlayStation console, follow these three steps:

  1. Turn on, sign in to your PlayStation console, and head to your Library.
  2. Find and hover over Genshin Impact and press the “Options” button on your controller (it’s the oval button to the right of the touchpad/touchpad button).
  3. Choose the “Delete” option from the list.

While uninstalling Genshin Impact is an easy process regardless of the platform, it’s worth noting that your data and progress will not be deleted if you uninstall Genshin Impact. This means that if you re-install Genshin Impact and use the same account information, you can pick up where you left off. However, if you want to delete your data, you must delete your account and then uninstall Genshin Impact.

related content
Read Article All Genshin Impact codes for (March 2024)
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Codes
Codes
All Genshin Impact codes for (March 2024)
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more
Arlecchino sitting and clapping.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Here are all of Arlecchino’s abilities in Genshin Impact
Arlecchino, Lyney, and Lynette on the stage
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Here are all of Arlecchino’s abilities in Genshin Impact
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 12, 2024
