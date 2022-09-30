How to delete your Genshin Impact account

Genshin Impact is a fun game, but let’s face it: it’s not for everyone.

So you’ve tried your hand at the game and found out it’s not your thing, and you don’t want to play the game anymore. Why have an account in the first place, then?

Deleting your account is not so simple, though. It can be a long-winded process, and we are here to help you with just that.

Here are the methods you can use to delete your Genshin Impact account permanently.

Primary method of deleting your Genshin Impact account

Follow the steps below to delete your Genshin Impact account:

Visit Genshin Impact’s official website. Click on the “Log In” button at the header of the website. Enter your username/email and password once the login window pops up. Proceed to click on “Log In.” Click on your email address found on the header of the website after you have logged in. Click on the “Account” button. This will take you to the official miHoYo website, where you will need to log in again. Enter your username/email and password. Click on “Log in.” Select the “Account Security Settings” on the left sidebar. Click on the “Delete Account” button on the bottom right of the screen. Click on “Next.” Choose the “Email Verification” option to complete the security verification. Click on “Send code” to send the verification code to your email. Check your email and copy the verification code. Go back to your account security settings. Paste the code in the “Verification code” field. Click on “Next.” Click on “Ok” to confirm the deletion of your account.

You will now receive a message on your screen that you have successfully submitted an account deletion request. It also states that unless you reactivate your account, you will not be able to use it.

At this point, your account is not permanently deleted, and you actually have a waiting period of 30 days before your account is completely deleted. Within this time, you have the option of reactivating your account.

There is an alternate, older method of having your account deleted as well, which involves players sending an email to Genshin’s support.

Secondary method of deleting your Genshin Impact account

Follow the steps below to delete your Genshin Impact account:

Create a new draft from your email. Address it to either “[email protected]” or “[email protected]” The subject slot should be filled as “Request to delete my miHoYo account.” Begin the body of your email as you usually would. Follow up with a request to the developers to delete your account. Finally, provide your account details: your username, email address, and password. Send the email.

This method is the less ideal of the two, as it takes extra effort while also taking longer to permanently delete your account. Although the support staff usually works quickly and efficiently, it can sometimes take up to two months to get your Genshin Impact account permanently deleted.