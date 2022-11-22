There are many story quests to complete in Genshin Impact, whether they are Archon quests or World quests. You’ll be able to complete most of them without a hurdle, but many include puzzles that push the players to find their ways themselves, without quest symbols on the map to help them.

“A Particularly Particular Author” is one of those quests. At one step, it requires the players to find their way through the mist and make offerings at the Perches.

The first Perch’s offerings are highlighted on the map, and they are not hard to find. The offerings are glowing feathers that you can spot all around you upon taking the quest. You’ll have to climb to find one of them.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

The other offerings, however, are another challenge to get, as the map won’t help the players. Here is how to make offerings to the perches in Genshin.

How to make offerings to the perches in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

Once you make offerings to the first perch, the quest will send you to the second perch, but the map won’t show any symbol to follow, this time. To proceed to the next step, go speak to Ruu, located on the north of the island (indicated by the number one on the map above).

Second Perch

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

After you spoke to Ruu, touch the Perch (the tree behind the NPC) to proceed to the next step. The offerings will appear on the minimap in the symbols of Feathers.

The feather located on the West of the map will force you to follow it through an Electro portal. It’ll give you an Electroculus on the way, and then, Electro Hilichurls will spawn. You’ll have to defeat them to validate the Offering.

To send the feather on the ground (in the hole) near the tree, you must touch it one time, then climb up the hole, and touch it again.

The feather located near the ruins, in the middle of the relay stones, can be touched after killing the monsters that appeared. If you want to regenerate between steps without having to go all the way to the island again, you can find a Teleporter on the west of this feather.

Once you’ve sent all three feathers to the Perch, return there and Touch it to make the offerings. When it’s done, the mist will dissipate and you’ll be able to see the map and use teleporters.

Third Perch

To progress through the quest, you’ll have to head to the Shirikoro Peak to talk to Ruu again (he’s indicated by the number two on the map above). There is no need to climb all the way to the top: simply glide around the cliff to find an opening and jump inside it.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

Once you spoke to Ruu, touch the Perch and you’ll see more feathers flying around. They will head underwater, which will make them out of access. To touch them, you’ll have to drain the water by completing various puzzles, which is following three seelies to the statues near the Perch.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

The first seelie can be seen on a branch of the Perch and isn’t hard to follow.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

Another one can be found to the east of the area, down from the Perch. Summon the Electogramm when you’re guided near it and go to the Perch with the seelie.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

The third seelie can be found south of Ruu, behind a cavern. Follow it to the Perch.

When you’ve solved the Puzzle, you’ll see a Chest appear and water draining. Go down there and find the Offerings. You’ll see three feathers lined up. One will stay and you will be able to touch it, but both others will flee all the way to an area locked behind a door.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact Screengrab via Genshin Impact

To unlock the door, you must complete another Genshin puzzle. To solve it, you must pick up Relay Stones and put them back between the Electro devices.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

You must move two Relay Stones to get this setting and one other for the next one:

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

A chest will appear when the puzzle is solved, and the opening device will become unsealed. Activate it, open the door, eliminate the guardian and touch another feather to progress through the quest.

It’s still not over though: to touch the last feather, you’ll have to unlock yet another door and another puzzle.

Guide three seelies to their statues to complete the first step. You’ll easily find both the first ones, and the third one is hidden behind a wall of rocks.

It’s down from the center and on the Western wall. When it’s done, water will be drained and some electro devices unlocked. You’ll have to activate both Electro lines near the door. Pick up the various Relays, slay the monsters, and activate them.

The second image is tricky to get because you’ll have to put the Stone at one precise point to link both devices.

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

Screengrab via Genshin Impact

Only then, you’ll be able to go touch the last feather and get back to the tree. You’ll then progress to the last part of the quest.

Fourth Perch

Fortunately, the last Perch will be easier and faster to complete. Head to the last foggy area on the island, North of the Autake Plains landmark to progress, and eliminate the monsters that appeared.

The three feathers will be scattered around the tree, as shown on your minimap, and only one will require a puzzle to be touched. Simply summon the Electrogranum when you get near one to pass through the barrer blocking the way to one of the feathers.

Then, you’ll have to go back to the ceremonial site and progress.