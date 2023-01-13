Those torches are everywhere, and they require different types of puzzle-solving.

As the latest-released region, Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru is bringing exploration to the next level with countless puzzles to solve and hidden areas to discover underground.

One of those puzzles might seem similar to those you’ve encountered in previous regions, but they won’t require the same methods to be activated.

Those are transparent torches. They require several different kinds of puzzles to be unlocked, but they all follow the same logic. Here is how to unveil them and ignite them so they activate mechanisms.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

How to light up the transparent blue torches in Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru

If a small creature is floating above the torch

In this case, you’ll have to take an Electro character and hit the creature when it’s heading right above the torch. The elementary effect will affect the creature and reveal the torch at the same time. Don’t worry: it’s not a time-limited effect. Simply ignite it to activate the torch, then.

If a small creature is floating near the torch but is too far away

If you see a floating creature near the torch but still too far, you can use Dendro attacks to make it move. That way, you can push the creature closer to the invisible torch and finally hit it with Electro attacks.

You want to make the creature stop moving

In this case, you’ll have to use a Pyro attack instead. Scorching it will make it stop, and you’ll have all the time you want to make the Elementary reaction to activate an invisible torch.