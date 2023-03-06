Spring is here in Genshin Impact with the Windblume Festival, which kicked off last week, after the release of Patch 3.5.

Players can celebrate the new season with an array of Sumeru’s characters coming to Mondstadt and meeting up in various activities around Collei and Sucrose.

The full event hasn’t started yet, however. It’ll be divided into three phases, some of which haven’t started yet. The Mailed Flower is one of the rewards featured in the time-limited event.

It’s a four-star Claymore with Elemental Mastery as its sub-stat. Its unique passive grants a buff on Attack and EM when Elemental Reactions are triggered. Free four-star weapons are incredibly rare and valuable, so you shouldn’t miss the opportunity.

The weapon will require Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, Desiccated Shells, and Spectral Husks to be Ascended. The items will increase in rarity as it gains levels. The Shells (Desiccated, Sturdy, and Marked, according to their rarity levels) are obtained by eliminating Consecrated Flying Serpents, Red Vultures, and Scorpions.

Here is how to get the Mailed Flower Claymore in Genshin Impact.

How to get Windblume Festival’s Mailed Flower Claymore in Genshin Impact

The Windblume Festival has kicked off last week, and more activities are being introduced by successive phases. As the most-valuable reward from the time-limited event, the Mailed Flower Claymore is likely to be obtainable at the end of the event.

You’ll have to clear most of the quests and objectives in its minigames to score points and claim the four-star weapon before the event ends.

How to participate in the Windblume Festival

First of all, you’ll have to start participating in the event and begin to clear its various objectives to get its numerous rewards. You’ll have to meet several prerequisites:

Reach at least an Adventure Rank of 18

Complete the Archon quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” It’s the third Act of Mondstadt’s Prologue.

Follow your map’s location hint and go speak to Katherine, in Mondstadt’s Adventurer’s Guild.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

How to claim the Mailed Flower Claymore

The Mailed Flower Claymore isn’t available yet in the game. It’s expected to appear as a reward in the event’s third and last phase, which will kick off tomorrow. It can also appear later, though, as there’s still two weeks to go before the event ends.

You’ll be able to see the Weapon as a reward in the event’s menu. Its availability should be notified, with an exclamation point popping on the corresponding tab.

You can access the event’s menu by completing its first phase’s quest.

How to upgrade the Mailed Flower

Once you’ve claimed the weapon, if you want it to become the strongest possible, your job won’t end here. It’ll be challenging for players to get duplicates of the weapon, since event-linked ones are often unique in the game.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Instead, they will be able to use the Unfading Silky Grace item, bought in the event menu’s shop, to refine it. They’ll be able to purchase three of them, each costing 600 event tickets.

Those tickets are earned through completing quests and activities of the event. Usually, players will get Primogems for trying out the mini games, and will start earning tickets by completing them in higher difficulties.

Players will have until March, 20 to clear all the event’s objectives and claim its rewards.