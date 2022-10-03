Fastest way to level up Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a heavy focus on exploration, offering various activities and things to discover to the players. Doing all of these tasks will reward Adventure Rank and Character XP, which are needed to progress through the game.

Leveling up can be a lengthy process, especially when you’ve completed all the Main available quests and have the next quests locked behind an Adventure Rank requirement.

Here are the fastest ways to increase your Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact.

Complete daily commissions

You can get four daily commissions a day in Mondstadt. They are usually easy and fast to do, while granting honorable XP. They can send you to clean areas, make deliveries, and do other easy tasks. They will appear every day on your quest tab as purple signs.

They can give up to 500 XP when redeemed. Commissions are the most important tasks you can do, especially when starting the game because they also give other precious rewards such as Primogems.

Complete Ley Lines

This is another daily task you can do to get significant Adventurer Rank XP. These activities require Original Resin to be completed and yield around 100 XP per completion. It’s a very efficient way to level up Adventure Rank. Original Resin is a resource that automatically regenerates every eight minutes. If you have a cap of 160 points, you’ll get this back in the span of roughly 24 hours, which means you can spend everything each day and come back the day after.

On the map, Ley Lines are indicated by circles. They can only be completed once when they appear. Domains, on the other hand, can be completed several times, as long as you still have Original Resin. But beware, it’s not recommended to use Fragile Resin to top up your Resin bar and XP faster. These resources will become highly precious to get artifacts when you’ll reach rank 45.

Other ways to get XP

There are countless other ways to earn Adventurer Rank XP, but they are less efficient. Opening chests yield 20 XP, unlocking Teleporters yield 50 XP, and so on.

You can earn these rewards by exploring the world and defeating enemies, and finding precious resources and spirits. There are a lot of things to do in each area and you’ll quickly learn to notice the signs there is something to do in a given location. When completing commissions, you can look around you to see if there are points of interest, such as sealed chests and unusual mobs to clean.

You can also kill two unusual hilichurls per day, but they aren’t always easy to find. Later, you’ll also unlock weekly bosses to defeat. They will be hard to kill at first, but when you’ll learn their mechanics, it’ll get easier over time.