How to get the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

Artifact Sets are one of the most essential aspects for enhancing characters’ abilities in Genshin Impact. The right artifacts will help characters breeze through any battle with ease while the wrong ones can make even the best five-star characters seem inadequate.

Genshin Impact’s Version 3.0 Sumeru update introduced two new Artifact Sets into the massive pool of artifacts for Genshin players to try. One of these Artifact Sets is the Gilded Dreams set, which is a powerful set centered around building elemental mastery and attack.

Screengrab via miHoYo

The Gilded Dreams Artifact Set is a perfect choice for the five-star Dendro Bow character Tighnari and a solid option for the four-star Dendro Bow character Collei too. Considering that both characters launched in the same Version 3.0 update alongside the artifacts, this is not too surprising.

Whether you’re looking to attain this Artifact Set for Sumeru’s playable Dendro characters, believe that it will suit a playable character of another region well, or simply want to test out its statistics, here is a breakdown of how to attain the Gilden Dreams Artifact Set.

Where to get the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

The Gilded Dreams Artifact Set can only be obtained through clearing the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain. Because other Artifact Sets, including the Deepwood Memories Artifact Set, the Gambler Artifact Set, and the Tiny Miracle Artifact Set can also be obtained from this Domain, it will likely take players quite some time and quite an abundance of battles to attain the entire Gilded Dreams Artifact Set.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain location

The Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain is located at a spot situated on the border between Sumeru and Liyue.

This Domain can be found right near the edge of The Chasm and is situated northeast of Gandha Hill. Once players have made their way to this location and interacted with the Domain for the first time, they will then be able to unlock the ability to teleport to the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain from anywhere in Teyvat.

Gilded Dreams Artifact Set effects

The effects that the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set grants to the character it is equipped to are as follows.