There are several of them scattered around Dragonspine.

Someone’s Drifting Bottle is an item linked to a quest in Genshin Impact. Players might need one or come across the item through their explorations and wonder what it’s used for.

Exploration is one of Genshin‘s main strengths. Players can discover a handful of different regions, and that number is regularly growing.

Dragonspine is the snowy area south of Mondstadt, which is usually the second area players will explore in the game. Players will discover a lot of new puzzles, a sharp cold bite, and new items to collect for various rewards. That’s where players will find Someone’s Drifting Bottles.

Here’s how to find them and what they’re used for.

How to get Someone’s Drifting Bottles and what they’re used for in Genshin Impact

Someone’s Drifting Bottle’s description reads it’s “drifting with the waves, carrying tokens of an old friendship and the hopes of being reunited.” Up to three Bottles can be found in Dragonspine.

How to get the three Someone’s Drifting Bottles

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The first bottle can be easily found on the east side of the red rectangle shown above. You can read it above the water.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The second bottle is as simple as the first one to find. Simply head to the west island, shown on the map above, and you’ll see the item shine near the water.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The third bottle is the most challenging to get. It’s easy to find, but you won’t be likely to pick it up directly. A machine will wake up when seeing you come near it, and you’ll have to eliminate it to progress.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Although you can read all three letters inside the Bottles, only the third one, located southernmost of Dragonspine, can be picked up. Here’s what players can do with it.

What Someone’s Drifting Bottles are used for in Genshin Impact

The “Someone’s Drifting Bottle” item has one specific use. It’s linked to a World Quest that can be picked up in Inazuma. If you have the item in your inventory, you’ll be able to get the quest “Hiromi’s Watch”.

The other requirement is to finish the Chi of Yore quest, too. That other quest can be picked up in Liyue and rewards a precious Shrine of Depths key upon completion.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To pick up the quest once you’ve met both requirements, go to Inazuma’s main city. You’ll find Hiromi on a small island and he’ll give you the quest.