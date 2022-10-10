Genshin Impact is a game focused on exploration. You can discover many activities, items, and quests in the regions. To navigate those lands, you’ll have to activate Statues of the Seven.

The statues allow you to teleport and they offer various combat bonuses such as max HP and automatic heal over time. Most importantly, they unveil the map and all of its details to help you navigate more efficiently.

The Statue of the Seven from Dragonspine is the first that you might encounter when the Elemental Wall lifts by completing the Archon’s Prologue and you can enter the cold region. Here is how to unlock it.

How to unlock Dragonspine’s Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Dragonspine’s Statue of the Seven, you won’t need any particular skill except surviving the cold. When heading to the mountains’ feet, don’t try and climb directly to the top by following the Statue’s symbol, but simply follow the path that circles around the mountain.

You will encounter numerous high-level monsters and you will need to stop near the fire sources. You might need to light them up using a Pyro character. Follow the path and you will end up in the ruins.

The Statue of the Seven is on top of those ruins. You won’t be able to just unlock it because a pile of ice is surrounding the pillar. You will need to destroy the pile using Scarlet Quartz.

Those red stones are scattered all around the mountain. The closest one to the Statue of the Seven can be found by heading back to the ruins. You should easily spot the red stone. Head to the stone, destroy it and you’ll be surrounded by red crystals dancing around you. Head directly to the ice pile and simply give one smash with a sword. It will break and unveil the Statue of the Seven.