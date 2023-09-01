How to find and beat the Fading Veteran in Genshin Impact

As you navigate through the underwater regions of Fontaine in Genshin Impact, you’ll find many sea creatures that only exist within the Hydro region. Most of these creatures are abundant throughout the entire Fontaine area, but some are rather special like the legendary Fading Veteran you’ll need to vanquish.

The Fading Veteran is one of Fontaine’s local legends and is quite a formidable boss. If you want to experience all Fontaine has to offer then you’ll need to learn where to find the Fading Veteran and how to defeat them in battle.

Where to find the Fading Veteran in Genshin

The Fading Veteran is swimming around the deep Elton Trench area in Fontaine.

This enemy is one of the tougher local legends to find since they are located deep in the trench and surrounded by many regular blubberbeasts. They’re super easy to miss if you aren’t looking for them, although the boss battle will activate if you get within a certain radius of them regardless of whether you notice or not.

Make sure you look around carefully while searching for this boss. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Start at the Teleport Waypoint near the very south end of Elton Trench. From here, swim forward, or directly north, until you reach the edge of the cliff then begin descending down into the trench below. You’ll know you’ve found the right spot if you see massive green leaves and shipwreck ruins all around, plus a deep hole that continues downward farther than you can see.

As soon as you begin swimming down, the Fading Veteran should quickly appear within your rendering distance on the left side of the trench. This area is packed with blubberbeasts resting on the leaves and swimming around, but the fading Veteran is much bigger than them and is purple instead of the usual green color.

You’ll see lots of blubberbeasts in this area, but only one is the Fontaine local legend. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to defeat the Fading Veteran in Genshin

To beat the legendary Fading Veteran you’ll need to absorb a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast’s ability and use this attack against it. This enemy isn’t the toughest member of the local legend family to beat, but they can still be an imposing foe since they possess the ability to turn invisible.

Before you approach the Fading Veteran to start the battle, grab the sonar wave ability of a nearby Xenochromatic Blubberbeast . You can absorb this attack using the unique underwater combat mechanics associated with Fontaine by hitting it with your basic Hydro lasso attack. There is one of these special creatures floating right by the Fading Veteran, so you can either grab one on the way or quickly strike this one as the battle begins.

. You can absorb this attack using the unique underwater combat mechanics associated with Fontaine by hitting it with your basic Hydro lasso attack. There is one of these special creatures floating right by the Fading Veteran, so you can either grab one on the way or quickly strike this one as the battle begins. The Fading Veteran will likely start off the battle by turning invisible . You can tell when they are using this power if they look up and music notes appear next to them. While you can’t see the Fading Veteran, do your best to dodge their attacks while watching where they are originating from and moving closer to their source .

will likely start off the battle by turning . You can tell when they are using this power if they look up and music notes appear next to them. While you can’t see the Fading Veteran, do your best to while and . If you’re struggling to locate this enemy, look for light ripples appearing across the water as you swim around. The Fading Veteran isn’t entirely invisible and you can still see the general shape of them as they move across the water.

as you swim around. The Fading Veteran isn’t entirely invisible and you can still see the general shape of them as they move across the water. Once you have gotten decently close to the source of the attacks , strike the Fading Veteran with the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast’s ability . This will cause them to reappear and become stunned for a few seconds, so hit them with everything you’ve got while you can.

, the with the . This will cause them to reappear and become stunned for a few seconds, so hit them with everything you’ve got while you can. Repeat this process until you have drained all of the Fading Veterans’ health points.

You can also spam both attacks while you dodge to increase your odds of striking this enemy. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to get the Fading Veteran achievement in Genshin

As soon as you eliminate the Fading Veteran for the first time, you’ll receive the Version 4.0 achievement “Fading Veteran” for vanquishing one of Fontaine’s notorious legends. It’s only worth five Primogems, but a precious chest will also spawn right by where you defeated them.

You can also gain more Primogems and chests by taking on some of Fontaine’s other legends like Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden, the Iron Viscount, and Vivianne of the Lake.

