Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.5 brought a lot of new content to discover on March 1, although it was on the lighter side compared to the previous update.

It introduced Dehya as a new character, as well as her Event Wish, new Archon quests, Faruzan’s Hangout Event, and more.

Some other features were overshadowed by the main aspects of the update. One of them is a new array of rewards for completing the game’s Archon Quests, which tell the game’s main story.

In addition to the quest rewards you’ll get in the game when clearing those, you can now claim additional ones too. They each feature one precious Intertwined Fate, as well as XP Books, XP Artifact items, and XP weapon items. Here is how to get those new rewards.

How to claim Archon Quest completion’s free Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact

First of all, those rewards aren’t time-limited and they’re retroactive. It means that you’ll get rewards for each next Archon quest you complete, but also all those you’ve already completed, prior to Patch 3.5.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To claim those generous rewards, head to your Character’s Guide by tapping the symbol on the game’s main interface.

Then, select the Guide tab. This indicates which next steps you can take to progress further through the game. It includes a tracking button, as well as incomplete events and story quests you have pending.

Related: Genshin Impact Version 3.6 leaks: New characters, banners, artifacts, and details so far

On the top of the window, you should see a red present with an Intertwined Fate highlighted. You just have to tap the present and collect rewards. You’ll have to do this for each Archon quest you’ve already completed.