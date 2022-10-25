Be sure to use it when available.

There are many resources that players can use to complete activities and earn high-value rewards in Genshin Impact.

Some of them regenerate automatically, and that’s the case for Original Resin. Using this resource, players can complete various activities with significant rewards. Original Resin automatically regenerates up to one point every eight minutes. You can only get 160 at once. You can recover them faster using Primogems or use Fragil Resin instead, but they are two precious and rare resources.

Screengrab via miHoYo

It’s one of the best ways to level up your Adventure Rank and to Ascend your characters, since they give significant XP and rare materials used to Ascend characters, such as completing specific domains and killing bosses.

Checking how much Original Resin you have left is essential to plan your future activities in the game and know what you can complete or not, but also because if you complete certain activities, earning the rewards will require this resource.

And if you haven’t enough left, you’ll complete them for nothing and be blocked. Here is how to do it.

How to check how much Original Resin you have in Genshin Impact

To check how much Original Resin you have left, you need to head to your Guide. It’s indicated by the book button on the top-right corner of the screen.

This guide helps players know what to complete to get ahead in the game and unlock more areas. Head to the Domains tab (the third one starting from the top) and you’ll need how much Original Resin you have left in the top-right corner of the window.

Screengrab via miHoYo

This tab also helps you know what you can complete using this resource by showing every domain, trounce domain, and spiral abyss, as well as the rewards you can get from them. It can also show you where it’s located on the map to help you navigate and head there.