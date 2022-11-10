How to beat the Dendro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

As of the Version 3.2 update of Genshin Impact, players finally have the opportunity to face the Dendro Hypostasis, which is the final member of the Hypostasis family.

New bosses can sometimes be difficult to defeat. As a result, players may find themselves wondering what the best way to defeat the Dendro Hypostasis is and what kind of team they should use to do so.

In comparison to most other Genshin Impact bosses, the Hypostasis family is generally among the easier ones to take on. While each Hypostasis does represent one of the seven unique elements and possesses a special skillset to go alongside it, they also have much in common in terms of how they may be defeated.

The best team for fighting the Dendro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

Once players have found the location of the Dendro Hypostasis in Sumeru, they will then need to carefully craft a team worthy of taking it on. The best overall lineup for taking on the Dendro boss is composed of the following:

Players will want a primary damage dealer capable of effectively dishing strong damage against the Dendro element. Electro is a top choice, but Pyro is also extremely effective.

Players will want a secondary damage-dealing unit that complements and works well with the primary damage dealer to create powerful elemental reactions that will help vanquish the Dendro Hypostasis at a quicker pace. Generally, the secondary damage dealer should be Pyro if the primary damage dealer is Electro and vice versa the other way around.

Players will want some kind of healing and/or shielding character to ensure they survive throughout the entire battle and can be protected from some of the difficult-to-evade attacks.

Players will want a Dendro support character. While this may seem counterproductive, it is actually imperative for ensuring that the Dendro Hypostasis does not regenerate its health.

For the primary damage-dealing unit that is being used against the Dendro Hypostasis, players will find that Electro is the best element to employ overall. Characters like the five-star Electro Polearm character Cyno, the five-star Electro Sword character Keqing, the five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun, the five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko, or the four-star Electro Bow character Fischl are excellent options for taking on the Dendro Hypostasis.

Pyro can also be a powerful element to use against the Dendro boss. Characters who work well against it include the five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao, the five-star Pyro Claymore character Diluc, the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya, the four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling, and the four-star Pyro Catalyst character Yanfei.

For the shielding, healing, and an overall support role, many characters function as suitable options and can also help deal out efficient damage if need be. The five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli is phenomenal in a support capacity for creating shields and Geo pillars, the five-star Anemo Sword character Jean is excellent at healing her teammates, the four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu can heal her team and deal solid Electro damage, and the four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett can heal and deal Pyro damage.

To dodge the Dendro Hypostasis attacks, a character who is able to stay off the ground for a longer period of time can also be quite helpful during this battle. Either the five-star Anemo Bow character Venti or the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha are excellent options for those seeking characters that will help them efficiently evade attacks.

As may be expected due to the nature of how all past members of the Hypostasis family have reacted, players will want to avoid using a Dendro character as the primary or secondary damage dealer because this is the element that the boss is composed of and is thus immune to. But players will still want a Dendro character on their team because using a Dendro character is the only way to prevent the boss from regenerating its health. Characters like the five-star Dendro Catalyst Nahida or the four-star Dendro Bow character Collei are the best options for this role, but ultimately any Dendro character is better than none at all.

How to defeat the Dendro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

Players who have fought any other member of the Hypostasis family will be fairly familiar with much of how the Dendro Hypostasis works. This boss will spend most of its time protected by its outer cube-like shield and will only be vulnerable when the shield falls away to reveal the small core within.

The Dendro Hypostasis will become vulnerable to damage following almost every instance that it performs any kind of attack. Certain attacks won’t leave it vulnerable, but most of them will. Thus, the general pattern that players will want to follow when facing this foe is to evade its attacks by any means necessary but also be prepared to then immediately get close to it as it will only be vulnerable for short bursts of time.

When the Dendro Hypostasis is running low on health points, it will enter a special state where it tries to regenerate its health. The only way to stop it from regaining health is to activate all three of the Restorative Pliths that will appear around the arena. These can only be triggered by using the Dendro element on them, which is why players will want a Dendro character on their team solely for this event as they will be unable to stop the boss from healing otherwise.

After the Restorative Pliths have been awakened by the Dendro element, players can then further use the Dendro element to fully cleanse the Pliths and prevent the Dendro Hypostasis from healing. Those looking to speed up the process even further should also apply the Electro element on the Restorative Pliths after they have first been activated by Dendro.

Once the red health bar of the Dendro Hypostasis is empty and the enemy has disappeared, players will know that they have successfully defeated the foe. They will then be able to obtain bountiful rewards, some of which are specific only to this boss, by spending Original Resin on the Trounce Blossom that appears in the arena once the boss has officially been vanquished.