How tall is Scaramouche in Genshin Impact? Answered

The once notorious sixth Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche is one of Genshin Impact’s most talked about characters. There’s a lot of information that players can learn about him ranging from information like his complex backstory to discovering how tall he is.

From his very first appearance back in the Version 1.1 “Unreconciled Stars” event, Scaramouche became an enigma that the Genshin community longed to know more about. He started off as a reckless, dangerous, wildcard character working for the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa as the sixth of her eleven Fatui Harbingers.

Image via miHoYo

When players first meet him, they know nothing about him except that he appears mysteriously in front of them before the five-star Hydro Astrologist Mona quickly whisks them away to safety upon sensing his ill intent. The next instance where players come into contact with him occurs during chapter two of the Inazuma Archon quest where players discover that he was helping to create chaos and distrust between the Watatsumi Army and the Shogunate in Inazuma.

Scaramouche eventually becomes a major antagonist in Sumeru as players face him in the Shouki no Kami form, also known as Joururi Workshop, where he takes control of a giant mechanical beast to become an artificial god. He ends up losing this fight thanks to the Traveler and Nahida, the Dendro Archon, stopping him in time and he then falls into a comatose state.

Image via miHoYo

While all of his antagonistic actions should add up to him being a simple villain, players also learn that he has a rather tragic and complex backstory that contributes to his ways. Scaramouche was created by Ei, the Electro Archon of Inazuma, as a puppet meant to be the holder of her Gnosis.

The Electro Archon, however, deemed Scaramouche too weak for the task since she witness him crying and set him free because of this. He then became a lost soul who thought he was nothing more than a failure. Scaramouche ended up experiencing more betrayals by those he trusted and ultimately ended up bitter and angry at all of the gods and humanity because of this, hence why he joined the Fatui Harbingers.

Image via miHoYo

While Scaramouche was plagued by rage and resentment, he ended up recovering from his comatose state to discover that another Fatui Harbinger, Il Dottore, had been the puppeteer behind many of his misfortunes and what he had thought were betrayals. He decided to be a Fatui Harbinger no more and to help the Traveler due to his desire for revenge against Il Dottore. Thus, Scaramouche was then reborn anew as the “Wanderer,” who is a five-star Anemo Catalyst character that players can recruit.

How tall is Wanderer in Genshin Impact?

Scaramouche is now known as Wanderer and received a redesign to suit his new Anemo Vision, somewhat-changed personality, and overall storyline better. While many parts of his appearance were changed, his height remains the same.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Genshin’s characters come in a few height types ranging from those who are the tallest, such as characters like the five-star Pyro Claymore character Diluc, to the shortest, such as those like the five-star Dendro character Nahida.

Scaramouche falls somewhere in the middle of the character roster. He is almost exactly in the middle of the very tall and very small characters with what is called the “medium male” character model design. Based on general calculations within the Genshin community for each character model size and their corresponding heights, Scaramouche is estimated to stand at about 5’4 or 5’5.

Image via miHoYo

After years of waiting and speculation over whether Scaramouche would ever become playable, the Genshin community’s desires have finally been heard and he is making his grand debut run as the Wanderer on the appropriately titled “From Ashes Reborn” banner. Players hoping to experience his unique Anemo skillset or simply gauge how tall he is for themselves can wish on the character anytime before Dec. 27 when his banner will come to an end.

Based on Genshin’s usual patterns, Wanderer won’t return for some time once his banner has come to an end. Thus, players will want to spend their hard-earned Primogems soon to ensure that they don’t miss out on attaining the five-star Anemo Catalyst character.