Genshin Impact Sethos leaks: Release date, rarity, abilities, and more

While the Genshin Impact 4.X versions were heavily focused on the latest nation of Fontaine, HoYoverse decided to spice things up a little by teasing a new character, Sethos, who is apparently from Sumeru.

At the same time, the information about his playstyle and abilities is all based on Genshin leaks shared by dataminers on the game’s main subreddit, so just a friendly reminder this information can be changed before his eventual release.

Who is Sethos in Genshin Impact?

Sethos is a rather mysterious individual in Genshin Impact who seems to have a strong connection to another Sumeru character, Cyno. While General Mahamatra is known for his terrible jokes and a strong sense of justice, his backstory is never fully explained.

It seems Sethos is the missing piece for Cyno’s story: He is Ying to Cyno’s Yang and he will play a major role in the next character quest. Sethos has a rather cheerful appearance, has yellow eyes, brown and spiky hair that resembles a wolf, and his clothes are colorful and dashing. He’s an upcoming character from the nation of Dendro.

Sethos release date in Genshin Impact

With players having their hands full of content with Genshin’s 4.6 version, Sethos is an upcoming character estimated to be released alongside Clorinde and Sigewinne in Patch 4.7. Considering he is releasing alongside two other new characters, we’re still unsure in which phase he will make his first appearance.

Genshin Patch 4.7 is expected to arrive on June 5.

Sethos rarity and element in Genshin Impact

Given Clorinde and Sigewinne will be released as five-star limited characters, Sethos will accompany them in the upcoming Genshin update as a new four-star unit. According to the leaks, it is estimated that he possesses an Electro vision, making him the eighth four-star Electro character in the game.

Sethos weapon and abilities in Genshin Impact

Like Sigewinne, Sethos uses a bow. The difference between the two, however, is Sethos will be a main damage dealer. Here is the full explanation of his abilities, talents, and everything you need to know about his kit:

Normal attacks : Performs up to three consecutive shots with a bow that deals physical damage. His charged attack performs an Aimed Shot with increased Electro damage, and this has two charge levels.

: Performs up to three consecutive shots with a bow that deals physical damage. His charged attack performs an Aimed Shot with increased Electro damage, and this has two charge levels. Elemental Skill : His Elemental Skill has an eight-second cooldown and regenerates 12 elemental particles. It deals Electro AoE damage to the enemies in front and by triggering Electro reactions, Sethos can recover extra elemental energy.

: His Elemental Skill has an eight-second cooldown and regenerates 12 elemental particles. It deals Electro AoE damage to the enemies in front and by triggering Electro reactions, Sethos can recover extra elemental energy. Elemental Burst : His Elemental Burst lasts for eight seconds upon activating it, and has a 15-second cooldown and a 60 energy cost. When active, Sethos enters a special state called “Twilight Meditation” where his normal attacks are converted to “Dusk Bolts” that deal Electro damage. Once active, the damage dealt by “Dusk Bolts” is considered Charged Attack damage and it’s based on Sethos’s Elemental Mastery.

: His Elemental Burst lasts for eight seconds upon activating it, and has a 15-second cooldown and a 60 energy cost. When active, Sethos enters a special state called “Twilight Meditation” where his normal attacks are converted to “Dusk Bolts” that deal Electro damage. Once active, the damage dealt by “Dusk Bolts” is considered Charged Attack damage and it’s based on Sethos’s Elemental Mastery. First Talent : When aiming, his charged time is reduced by a short time based on Sethos’s current Elemental energy which is not over 20. If a level one Charged shot is used during his Elemental Burst, then it consumes 50 percent of Elemental energy.

: When aiming, his charged time is reduced by a short time based on Sethos’s current Elemental energy which is not over 20. If a level one Charged shot is used during his Elemental Burst, then it consumes 50 percent of Elemental energy. Second Talent : Every 15 seconds, Sethos gets a special “Scorching Sandshade” effect that buffs his Elemental Burst damage by up to 600 percent, and it lasts for five seconds.

: Every 15 seconds, Sethos gets a special “Scorching Sandshade” effect that buffs his Elemental Burst damage by up to 600 percent, and it lasts for five seconds. Third Talent: Displays the location of nearby resources unique only to Sumeru on the mini-map.

Although Sethos may be a four-star, his entire kit looks very promising. He is definitely another interesting character after the release of Gaming that’s going to spark things up a little in the Genshin meta.

Sethos Constellations in Genshin Impact

For all my future Sethos havers and mains out there, if you plan on making him the ultimate raid boss, then be prepared to invest in some of his Constellations, because some of them are very well worth it.

C1 : The Critical Rate of his Elemental Burst increases by 15 percent.

: The Critical Rate of his Elemental Burst increases by 15 percent. C2 : Upon using both his Elemental Skill and Burst, Sethos gains 15 percent of Electro damage bonus.

: Upon using both his Elemental Skill and Burst, Sethos gains 15 percent of Electro damage bonus. C3 : Increases the level of Normal attacks by three.

: Increases the level of Normal attacks by three. C4 : When “Shadowpiercing Bolts” or “Dusk Bolts” hit two or more enemies, all party members gain 80 Elemental Mastery for ten seconds.

: When “Shadowpiercing Bolts” or “Dusk Bolts” hit two or more enemies, all party members gain 80 Elemental Mastery for ten seconds. C5 : Increases the level of his Elemental Burst by three.

: Increases the level of his Elemental Burst by three. C6: After “Shadowpiercing Bolts” strikes an opponent, the Elemental energy consumed by Sethos’s First Talent is returned. This effect can be triggered once every 15 seconds.

Sethos looks like a very strong four-star damage dealer, and by the looks of it, his strongest Constellations are the first three. That makes him even more valuable as a character because it’s easier to obtain those. The free Critical Rate increase from his C1, and the free damage he gets from C2 and C3 definitely make Sethos one of the best four-star carries.

