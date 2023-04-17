Genshin Impact players discover super strong unexpected drone weapon

You might keep this gadget active for a longer time than planned.

Genshin Impact regularly introduces new ways to spice up its combat system since its release, but sometimes players are the ones who find them. This unexpected drone weapon is the latest example to date.

Patch 3.6 introduced both Sumeru’s latest areas on April 11, the latest weekly boss Apep, as well as a new gadget to explore the desert called Sorush. The little Pari is supposed to be used to solve puzzles and explore the area, but players have found another use for it, as a recent Reddit thread showed.

When using Elemental Bursts that create effects around the character, such as Xiangling’s or Kaeya‘s, those are transferred onto Sorush when the player is controlling it. That way, it can deal damage to enemies while the character remains safe.

In the thread, players mentioned numerous other ways they use Sorush. Some use it to scout areas, even outside Sumeru, and to find hidden Dendroculus.

Others even suggested the developer should give the gadget more abilities to increase its efficiency, such as opening chests and interacting with elements around it.

Sorush has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community since its introduction with Patch 3.6. It’s mandatory for clearing the area’s main quest “Khvarena of Good and Evil.” Players can still equip it after completing it, however, and control it outside of Sumeru, which makes it a new gameplay mechanic that improves the game’s general content.