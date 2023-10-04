Genshin Impact players claim this feature ‘completely transformed the game’

With Genshin Impact version 4.1 daily commissions got a rework where you can complete other activities and get the same amount of rewards. For many players, this was a huge relief that they didn’t have to do the same chore every single day anymore.

On Oct. 3, Genshin player shared how the game felt fun and exciting again after this change.

“After the change, I’m looking forward to event unlocks and if there’s no events, I go explore a small area, grab a couple chests/oculuses,” they said.

Before the change, players would receive four small quests as daily commissions, and those quickly became a tedious “chore,” according to the OP.

The new daily commission system is similar to what we have in Honkai: Star Rail but with even more freedom. You still have your four daily commissions but you can opt to complete story quests, collect oculi, play events, or open chests, and all that will count toward your daily commissions.

The Genshin community agrees this is a great change that will encourage them to explore Teyvat way more. One player wrote: “I’ve been holding off exploring that region [desert] for a long time but now the new format low-key pushes me to explore.”

Now players are more excited to actually play the game, do quests, and explore its vast world. Doing this is fun, has its own rewards, and helps you do your dailies for even more rewards. What’s not to like?

It’s great to see that HoYoverse takes quality-of-life features from their other games and brings them to Genshin. Here’s to hope that one of the next features will be a long overdue Resin increase and something similar to Reserved Trailblaze Power that was recently added to Star Rail.

