Genshin Impact Patch 3.8 Primogem livestream codes

In the latest Special Announcement Program, HoYoverse revealed more on what’s to come in Genshin Impact —and celebrated it with the traditional generous Primogem codes.

Players must be fast because as usual, all those codes will expire in less than a day. So you’d better prepare yourselves ahead of time for each of those official livestreams.

The latest Special Announcement Program has revealed more information on the upcoming Patch 3.8 and its banners, as well as the numerous events to come to celebrate the summer season.

Primogem codes to redeem

Three breaks revealed three successive Primogem codes in between the overload of announcements, each rewarding players with 100 Primogems, which isn’t negligible.

Here are the three Primogem codes to redeem, which can be done by heading to your profile and your Account settings:

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 Includes 100 Primogems and Weapon XP materials

2SR3PY7CA52V Includes 100 Primogems and character XP materials

6A836GNUA52Z Includes 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora



Meanwhile, there are still two more weeks to wait to discover the content introduced alongside the next update in Genshin Impact. Patch 3.8 will hit live servers on July 5.

It’ll be the last one before the introduction of the highly-awaited new Hydro region, Fontaine, with Patch 4.0.

