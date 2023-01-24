Genshin Impact Paper Theater puzzle solutions for Lantern Rite 2023

The Geo region of Liyue in Genshin Impact has once again brought back its annual Lantern Rite festival packed with content for players to delve into. Lantern Rite comes with a variety of gameplay modes and story quests for players to explore including the Paper Theater gameplay mode.

Liyue’s annual festival has thus far always boasted a wide variety of activities but prominently focuses on bringing people together. This year, the theme of community runs stronger than ever with a wide variety of Teyvat characters joining in on the festive fun and some of them even hanging around Liyue for players to find.

Among the many activities that Lantern Rite features are a select few gameplay modes that players can participate in for plentiful rewards. These rewards include exciting treasures like precious Primogems and a free-four-star Liyue character as well as more simple loot like Mora and character ascension materials.

The Paper Theater gameplay mode is one of four unique games players can partake in during the 2023 installment of the event. The other gameplay modes are Radiant Sparks, which tasks players with navigating an explosive parkour course, Vigilance at Sea, which places players in the Waverider as they traverse through complex sea obstacles for coins, and Behind the Scenes, which has players venture out around Liyue to vanquish foes.

While the other games featured in this run of the Lantern Rite event are fast-paced and action based, the Paper Theater puzzles are more laid back and task players with helping various theater performances be put on successfully. This might sound easy, but it is a very puzzle-based game mode that may leave players rather stumped.

This game mode can be rather tricky since it requires precision and quick thinking. Thus, here are the solutions for all puzzles in the Paper Theater gameplay mode of the Lantern Rite festival.

All Paper Theater puzzle solutions in Genshin Impact

The Paper Theater puzzles are divided into four distinct shows. These shows are:

Homecoming

Across the Mountains

Over Peaks

Adeptus Ex

Homecoming: Scene I

Swap the location of the first and second panels immediately after starting the performance. This must be done before the actor leaves the first panel.

After the panels have been swapped, simply wait for the actor to reach the door and you’ll succeed.

Homecoming: Scene II

After clicking start, immediately swap the first and second panels.

Before the actor can leave the panel, swap the panel that the actor is in, which is now the second one, with the third one. The actor will walk to the edge of the screen before turning around and entering the door which yields a successful performance.

Homecoming: Scene III

This scene might appear to be tricky because the first panel is locked and cannot be moved. Thus, players need to act fast and immediately swap the second and third panels after starting this performance.

Wait until the actor enters the same panel as the vase before then swapping it back to its original position as the third panel. This might seem counterproductive but will allow the actor to turn around after nearing the vase and thus reach the end goal of interacting with the other actor on-stage.

Across the Mountains: Scene I

These challenges become significantly more tricky from now on and require players to act fast or the performance will fail. After beginning this scene, immediately swap the fourth panel with the actor to the third panel located in the top right corner.

Wait for the actor to turn around and enter the second panel which is located in the middle of the top row.

Once the actor is in the second panel, swap the first and third panels.

Wait for the actor to fall through the hole and open the treasure chest and you’ll have succeeded.

Across the Mountains: Scene II

Immediately swap the first and third panels.

Wait for the actor to reach the edge, turn around, and enter the second panel. As soon as the actor enters the second panel, swap the first and third panels again.

As soon as the actor enters the third panel, swap it back to the first panel and the actor will fall off the edge to obtain the treasure chest. Timing is everything in this specific puzzle and players may need to try a few times if they are not quick enough.

Across the Mountains: Scene III

Quickly swap the fourth panel, which is the one where the actor begins, with the third panel in the top right corner.

Wait for the actor to then turn around and walk all the way to the first panel before quickly swapping the first panel with the third one before the actor falls over the edge.

Let the actor fall off the edge and swap the panel with a rock on the right far right edge of it, the very same panel that the actor started in, with the panel that has vines and a rock in it as is pictured below. The actor will then turn around since a rock blocks his path and will thus turn to open the treasure chest.

Over Peaks: Scene I

The third set of Paper Theater puzzles adds a unique wind current flying ability that makes these puzzles a tad bit more complicated. This new ability comes into play immediately as players need to swap the first panel in the top left corner with the sixth panel in the bottom corner.

As soon as the actor enters the panel with the wind current, quickly swap it with the fifth panel right next to it. If this is not done quickly enough then the actor will fly upward straight into a vine trap and the performance will fail.

After swapping the fifth and sixth panels, the actor will turn around and reenter the panel with a wind current. The actor is now facing the correct way, which is left toward the treasure chest sp players can swap the wind current back to the sixth panel and the actor will fly upwards and unlock the treasure chest.

Over Peaks: Scene II

The next puzzle adds yet another ability which is to open and close gaps on the stage. Players will once again need to utilize the new ability almost immediately. The first step is to wait for the actor to reach the fifth panel with the wind current before then quickly swapping it with the sixth one.

Although it looks like the actor will fall back down due to the gap, the wind current will carry the actor across the gap to successfully activate the mechanism, as long as players have done the previous step correctly.

Once the mechanism has been activated, wait for the actor to leave the third panel with the mechanism before then immediately switching the third panel containing the mechanism with the wind current panel that should be situated in the sixth slot.

Wait for the actor to walk back to the sixth panel before then quickly swapping it with the fourth panel located in the bottom left corner.

Watch as the actor floats up through the now-open gap and successfully reaches the treasure chest.

Over Peaks: Scene III

Wait for the actor to leave the fourth panel and enter the fifth one.

After the actor has reached the fifth panel and utilized the wind current, quickly swap the placement of the fifth and sixth panels.

Now that the actor is in the third-panel slot, players must act extremely fast to ensure that he does not jump back down into the wind current. To avoid this, players need to once again swap the location of the fifth and sixth panels so that the actor will fall down and trigger the mechanism.

After activating the mechanism, wait for the actor to reach the wind current before then swapping the wind current panel with the very first panel located in the top left corner.

Wait for the actor to reach the edge, turn around, and walk back into the wind current before moving the wind current panel for the final time to the fifth-panel slot right beneath the treasure chest.

The final puzzles in this gameplay mode, which is the series of Adeptus Ex scenes, are not available just yet but will become playable soon. When the final three puzzles unlock, we’ll update this guide with information on how to complete them.

Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival is a limited-time event which means any players hoping to participate in the 2023 installment and its unique gameplay modes should do so soon. The event will officially end on Feb. 6 and Lantern Rite won’t return to Teyvat until 2024.