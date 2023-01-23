Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023 character locations

Another annual installment of Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival has brought together the vast world of Teyvat. This time, players can find and interact with many of their favorite characters who are scattered around Liyue celebrating the event.

Characters hanging around Liyue after the event takes place has been a fun aspect of previous runs of the event but this might be the most populated version yet. Characters from all over Teyvat have come to Liyue to celebrate their annual Lantern Rite festival, which means that players can go out and find them for some fun dialogue or simply to see characters enjoying each other’s company and the festive event itself.

There are 19 different characters located across Liyue for players to find. These characters include Liyue natives, an Inazuman character, two powerful Archons, and even a character from the upcoming Hydro region of Fontaine.

All character locations in Lantern Rite

Before you go searching for any of these characters, you’ll want to ensure you’ve completed all of the available quests for the Lantern Rite event through the final “Epilogue: Between Facades and Familiar Faces” quest. Many of the characters won’t appear around Liyue until the final quest has been completed.

Liyue Harbor

Most characters can be found around Liyue Harbor itself.

Zhongli and Guoba are located inside Wanmin Restaurant. This location is close to the Teleport Waypoint near the crafting station and is marked with an orange star.

Hu Tao, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Chongyun can all be found at the location marked with green near where the ships are docked at Liyue’s lower pier.

Beidou and Ninguang are located alone up on Yujing Terrace. Their location is marked with a purple star.

Qiqi and Baizhu can be found near Heyu Tea House. They might be the trickiest duo to find since they are located upstairs on a balcony. Their location is marked with blue and they can be found overlooking the Lantern Rite main stage.

Xinyan and Yun Jin are marked with a red star and can be found near the Lantern Rite main stage where players watched Hu Tao and Xinyan perform earlier on in the event.

Dvorak is located at the location marked with yellow near the icon that is marked for the Paper Theater puzzles of the Lantern Rite event.

Wangshu Inn

Xiao is the only character located at Wangshu Inn and can be found on the very top floor where players regularly meet him and where they previously met him for the very first time.

Qingce Village

Yaoyao can be found hanging out in the center of Qingce Village at the location that is marked with an orange star.

Madam Ping and Yanfei are located not too far away from Yaoyao in the same area but slightly up toward the left corner. Their location is marked in blue.

The Alcor

Venti and Kazuha can be found hanging out on Beidou’s ship The Alcor with the rest of The Crux. They are near the top end of the ship right by Huixing, which is the character players must visit to start the Vigilance at Sea gameplay mode of the Lantern Rite event.

All of the characters that can be found around Liyue are interactable and have some special dialogue to share with players for the occasion. These characters will remain stationed around Liyue as long as the Lantern Rite festival is active which means that players will want to go searching for them soon before the event comes to an end.

Lantern Rite ends on Monday, Feb. 6, which gives players just two weeks to jump in on all the festival has to offer. Once Lantern Rite ends, another installment of this event won’t occur until 2024 which means any player seeking to participate should do so soon.

The event not only features characters from across Teyvat but also comes with an abundance of Primogems from completing its quests and different gameplay modes.