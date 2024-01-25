Category:
Genshin Impact

Best locations to farm Berries in Genshin Impact

They're not hard to find.
Eva Martinello
Published: Jan 25, 2024
Rosaria shown from the back looking at berries.
Berries are a common resource, and you need lots of them for cooking recipes. They’re found everywhere in Genshin Impact, but some locations are better than others to farm them.

You can find Berries in the grasslands of all regions across Teyvat. This includes the first places you discover after beginning your journey in Genshin, so they’re easily accessible. You might end up stockpiling hundreds of Berries without looking for them in your adventures, but they’re incredibly useful ingredients for the early game.

Best locations to find Berries fast in Genshin Impact

You can find berries everywhere you go in Teyvat, from Mondstadt to Fontaine. You just have to keep your eyes open to get a good stock of Berries in your inventory. Here is our list of the best locations to farm Berries in Genshin Impact, as shown in the gallery above:

  • East of the Whispering Woods (Mondstadt)
  • South of Mount Tianheng (Liyue)
  • Around Vimara Village (Sumeru)

Berries aren’t too hard to spot, because like all resources you can pick up, they shine when you approach them. Berries are yellow, and they’re always found in batches of three.

What are Berries used for in Genshin Impact?

First and foremost, you can’t eat Berries right after picking them up, contrary to many other kinds of berry. You need to cook them in meals, which includes many recipes. You can also use Berries to craft Yellow Dye. Here is a list of everything you can make using Berries in Genshin Impact:

  • Berry Mizu
  • Crispy Potato Shrimp Platte
  • False Worm Bait False Worm Bait
  • Fruity Smoothie
  • Jam (base ingredient)
  • Lighter-Than-Air Pancake
  • Minty Fruit Tea
  • Prosperous Peace
  • Sunset Berry Tea
  • Tea Break Pancake
  • Universal Peace Universal
  • Yellow Dye

You can also use Berries for a recurring event in Mondstadt called Marvelous Merchandise. A merchant appears in the city and offers rewards for turning in certain common resources, including Apples, Pinecones, and Carrots, as well as Berries. After turning in items for a few days, you get a bonus box as a reward. For these reasons, it’s always worth keeping spare Berries in your inventory.

