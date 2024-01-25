Where to find pinecones in Genshin Impact

You need specific resources to do all sorts of things in Genshin Impact, including leveling up characters and cooking meals. Pinecones are among the most common resources you can find, provided you know where to look.

Pinecones are mostly used to cook meals, including Hash Browns and drinks. You also need them for some seasonal events. You won’t need to do too much research to get enough of them, since they’re found pretty much everywhere you see trees in Teyvat, similar to Mushrooms and Apples. Here are the main (and best) spots you can farm them.

Best Pinecones farm locations in Genshin Impact

You’ll find Pinecones underneath trees in forested areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pinecones spawn under trees across Teyvat. The best region to farm them is Mondstadt, but you can also find them in forests in all other regions. You’ll find Pinecones under most trees, even if they aren’t pine trees. Here is where you’ll get the most Pinecones in Genshin‘s Mondstadt region:

Head north of Mondstadt. Screenshot by Dot Esports Explore the forests west of Mondstadt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

West of Wolvendom

Springvale

North and East of Starfell Lake

What are Pinecones used for in Genshin Impact?

You need Pinecones for the seasonal Marvelous Merchandise quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pinecones can be used in four cooking recipes:

“Pure Water” (Attack boost)

Mondstadt Hash Brown (Healing)

Puppy-Paw Hash Brown (Healing)

Sautéed Matsutake (Attack boost)

It’s also a useful resource for completing a recurring seasonal quest in Mondstadt, Marvelous Merchandise. In that quest, players are prompted to collect common resources from the region to give to a dedicated Merchant every day, to earn a Mega Box o’ Marvels as reward.

It’s always useful to keep a few Pinecones your inventory and pick them up when you stumble upon them on your adventures.