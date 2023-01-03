Your knowledge of the Knights of Favonius will be tested.

Genshin Impact features many quests to completewith the opportunity to learn more about the game’s lore, its secrets and characters. In addition to those quests, each region includes numerous Daily Commissions to complete.

You can complete up to Four Daily Commissions a day and claim special rewards when they are done. The “Question and Answer” Commission, also named “Basic Knowledge of the Knights” in Mondstadt’s World map, is one of them.

Here is how to successfully answer Swan’s questions about the Knights of Favonius in Genshin Impact’s quest “Question and Answer” in Genshin Impact.

How to complete the Question and Answer Monstadt’s Daily Commission in Genshin Impact

This Daily Commission can randomly be picked up in the Mondstadt’s region. To begin it, you’ll simply have to speak to Swan at the city’s Eastern gate and accept to answer her questions.

She’ll ask you three questions. If you answer correctly to all of them, you’ll earn additional rewards (more white iron chunks and Mora). Here are the correct answers to each question:

What’s Lisa’s official title in the Knights of Favonius? The correct answer is “Librarian.”

What is Kaeya’s official title in the Knights of Favonius? His official title is “Cavalry Captain.”

What is Amber’s official title as a Knight of Favonius? The last answer is “Outrider.”



Fortunately, Swan will always ask those questions and in the same order, so you won’t have to mix up your answers. If you don’t get any right answer, Swan will ask you to read the book again and retake the quiz.