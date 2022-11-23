While many within Genshin Impact’s ever-expanding roster of characters can be built in a variety of ways, some characters are less versatile and require a very precise build to perform well in battle. The five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia, also known as “Childe,” is one such character that players will need to carefully construct by choosing the best artifacts possible.

Before players can decide which artifacts to equip the Hydro character with, they’ll first want to analyze his skillset to decide which areas need to be improved upon. Tartaglia has the unique ability to be able to switch between his ranged bow attacks and a Hydro polearm-like weapon which means that he can attack both from up close and afar.

The Fatui Harbinger is a very consistent Hydro applicator which makes his Hydro abilities a great aspect to focus on bolstering. On the bad side of his skillset, perhaps the biggest drawbacks of Tartaglia’s abilities are his long cooldowns and his lack of versatility. Players can help his cooldown with certain artifacts, but his versatility isn’t really fixable and players will thus want to only choose artifacts that build him for a primary damage-dealing role.

What are the best artifacts for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact?

Because Tartaglia is a character that can only function as the primary damage-dealing unit on a team, players will want to focus on his damage output. This means that statistics like his attack, critical rate, Hydro damage output, general damage, and critical damage should be focused upon both within the general artifact sets that players choose to equip him with and as the statistics of each individual artifact itself.

Heart of Depth

Some of the best Genshin Impact artifact sets focus on building the damage output of each of the seven elements. The Heart of Depth artifact set is the set that focuses on building Hydro damage and is thus an excellent choice for Tartaglia.

The two-piece set grants a very strong Hydro damage bonus of 15 percent. The four-piece set increases normal and charged attack damage by 30 percent for 15 seconds after an elemental skill has been utilized.

While the four-piece set is certainly an excellent choice, many players will find that a better option is to equip the two-piece set alongside another two-piece set. Either option is excellent for Tartaglia and it ultimately comes down to what players feel fits their build best.

Gladiator’s Finale

The Gladiator’s Finale artifact set is one of Genshin’s best and focuses on increasing damage output. Because Tartaglia is a character that is meant to function in a primary damage-dealing role, this set works great for him.

The two-piece set grants an attack increase of 18 percent. The four-piece set increases the wielder’s normal attack damage by 35 percent, but only if the character that the set is equipped to utilize a claymore, sword, or polearm.

Because the four-piece set is only applicable for characters that wield a claymore, sword, or polearm, only the two-piece set should be utilized on Tartaglia. It can be paired with another set, such as Heart of Depth or Nobless Oblige, for powerful results.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

The two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set grants Tartaglia the same effect as the two-piece Galdiator’s Finale set and thus will increase his attack by 18 percent. The full four-piece set grants a 50 percent normal attack, charged attack, and plunging attack damage increase for 10 seconds when the character that this set is equipped to utilize an elemental skill and has 15 or more energy. They will consume the 15 energy to attain this bonus.

The two-piece set is a great one to equip alongside another set such as the Heart of Depth or Gladiator’s Finale set. The four-piece set is a decent choice for Tartaglia for players seeking to build his normal attack, charged attack, and plunging attack, but it is generally a better choice to equip the two-piece Heart of Depth instead as Hydro damage is the best area to build upon.

Noblesse Oblige

Players who are seeking to build Tartaglia’s elemental abilities may find that the Noblesse Oblige is the set that they are seeking. The two-piece set grants an elemental burst damage increase of 20 percent, which is a great option to pair with another two-piece set.

The four-piece set causes an elemental burst that is cast by the character that this set is equipped on to then grant an attack increase of 20 percent for all party members. This ability does not stack and is not the best choice for Tartaglia since he is the primary damage-dealing unit and should instead have artifacts centered around building his damage output rather than those of his teammates.

Wanderer’s Troupe

Players who find themselves utilizing Tartaglia’s charged attacks frequently may want to equip the full four-piece version of the Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set to build the damage output of this ability. The two-piece set increases elemental mastery by 80.

The four-piece set increases charged attack damage by 35 percent when the character that this set is equipped to utilize a bow or a catalyst. Tartaglia does wield a bow which means that he can effectively utilize the buff that the four-piece set provides.

The five-star Hydro Bow character is currently available as a featured five-star with an increased drop rate on his “Farewell of Snezhnaya” banner. Tartaglia and Yae Miko, who is the other featured five-star currently getting a rerun, will be available with an increased drop rate from

Tartaglia seems to be one of Genshin Impact’s most often reran characters and has been a featured five-star with an increased drop rate a total of four times since he launched in Nov. 2021. Thus, although it will probably be some time until he returns again, it is likely that he will return as a featured five-star sooner than most other characters as has been the case thus far.