All quiz answers for Lost in Prosperity in Genshin Impact

Update 3.0 is live for Genshin Impact. With lots of new content to explore, some fans may be looking to fast-forward through the puzzles.

While most quests will be easy to do, the ones that involve puzzles or quizzes can take longer to complete since they’ll require players to pay attention to finer details. While completing Lost in Prosperity, players will be asked four questions to proceed with the challenge.

Latish, located at the Port Ormos, will ask the first of these questions, and giving the correct answer will let players advance to the warehouse, where three more questions will need to be answered. Here are all the quiz answers for Lost in Prosperity in Genshin Impact.

We want to buy some unripe Harra Fruits.

Congratulations to you.

Dizziness with a side of tinnitus, please.

Port of Ormos style.

After players select all the correct answers, Raunak will start running. Chase him to meet Dori and find out more about the remaining part of the challenge. Buy the Canned Knowledge from her before returning to Alhaitham.

In addition to this challenge, there is a lot more to do in Genshin Impact’s newest patch. Players’ new adventures will send them to get Nilotpala Lotuses, Rukkhashava Mushrooms, or to find the Tree of Dreams. If you happen to struggle with finding any of the new locations in Genshin Impact, you can also check out visual guides on YouTube in which content creators walk through challenges.