While many players are eagerly waiting for the 3.3 update to release in Genshin Impact, some are already looking ahead to 3.4.

The developers have yet to reveal much information on the 3.4 updates, but some leaks have hinted at banners and events players can expect.

Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s 3.4 update.

All Genshin Impact 3.4 update banners, events, and leaks

HoYoverse has yet to reveal much about the 3.4 update because it’s still focused on 3.3, which is expected to arrive in Genshin Impact next week.

But several leaks have revealed the banners featured in both phases of the update. According to leaks, five-star Hu Tao is returning as a banner, with Staff of Homa on Epitome Invocation.

Yaoyao will be the four-star character to get in the banners, and it will also mark the debut of Alhaitham in the game. He’s an NPC who players met in the Chapter Three of Archon Quests and Sumeru’s teasers.

He is rumored to wield a sword and the Dendro element, but little else is known about the character for the time being, as the next in line to release is The Wanderer, Scaramouche.

The 3.4 update is expected to release in early 2023. A precise release date has yet to be revealed by the developers, however. If the patch schedule remains the same, it should roll out around Jan. 11, five weeks after 3.3’s release date.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed about Genshin Impact’s 3.4 update.