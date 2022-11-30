Should you pull for Scaramouche (Wanderer) or Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact?

The next Version update of Genshin Impact will once again present players with the difficult task of choosing between two powerful five-star characters. Version 3.3 is set to arrive in early December and will ask players to choose between pulling for the reborn version of Scaramouche, which is the five-star Anemo Catalyst character Wanderer, and an Inazuman native that players are familiar with, which is the five-star Geo Claymore character Arataki Itto.

Both Wanderer and Itto will be available as soon as the Version 3.3 update of Genshin goes live, which will be either Dec. 6 or Dec. 7 depending on which timezone players are exploring Teyvat from.

They will then be available for about three weeks, which is a fairly short period of time, so players will want to go into the update knowing exactly who they plan to spend their precious Primogems on.

Image via miHoYo

Regardless of which character players choose to wish on, they will also have a fairly good chance of obtaining the new four-star Anemo Bow character Faruzan as well. She will be making her debut alongside both Wanderer and Itto on their respective “From Ashes Reborn” and “Oni’s Royale” banners.

There are many factors to take into consideration before spending those hard-earned Primogems on either character. Additionally, some five-star characters aren’t worth pulling for at all since better five-star characters of the same element and type exist.

With this in mind, players should consider all aspects of both five-star characters carefully before wishing for them.

Is Scaramouche (Wanderer) worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

His storyline alone makes Wanderer one of Genshin’s most compelling characters. Players have known Scaramouche for years and have witnessed everything that has brought the Fatui Harbinger to this point.

Scaramouche has been a fan favorite since he first surfaced in 2020 in the “Unreconciled Stars” event and has been requested by players as a playable unit since.

Now, after years of asking and ever-rising anticipation, Scaramouche is finally becoming playable as he is reborn as the Wanderer. Although his storyline is compelling, the question comes down to whether he has the skillset to match it.

Image via miHoYo

As is almost always the case with Genshin’s upcoming content, Wanderer’s skillset was leaked ahead of time. His individual abilities were later officially revealed by miHoYo during their Version 3.3 Special Program broadcast.

Wanderer possesses a special hovering Anemo skillset, which has been likened to the five-star Anemo Bow character Venti’s ability to somewhat fly and the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha’s double jump ability. This factor alone already makes Wanderer one of the best characters for exploring Teyvat and evading pesky foes during battle.

Image via miHoYo

Those who are seeking a powerful and versatile damage-dealing force will find that Wanderer’s skillset is perfect for them. Wanderer can hover while dealing damage and is quite agile yet still effective at dealing brutal damage against his foes.

The Anemo characters’ hovering skillset combined with his powerful abilities that make dealing damage look like a breeze certainly make Wanderer an excellent recruit for players who are seeking a strong damage-dealing unit. However, based on everything the community has learned about Wanderer, he is not a support character and is thus not someone that players seeking a supporting unit should wish on.

Is Arataki Itto worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

The answer to whether or not players should recruit Itto is rather complex. The Geo Claymore character is easily one of the best primary damage dealers in Genshin and is generally regarded as the best claymore character by the Genshin community.

Itto starts off with a high critical rate that is buildable, can taunt enemies with his elemental skill, and is able to buff his own damage output through his own elemental burst. He is an all-around powerhouse capable of dealing excruciating damage under the right circumstances, but Itto will also always deal consistent damage regardless.

Image via miHoYo

However, as good as Itto is, he does require other Geo characters to be on the team with him to truly maximize his full potential.

This means players won’t see him shine unless they also invest in other Geo characters like the four-star Geo Bow character Gorou, the five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli, and the five-star Geo Sword character Albedo.

There also isn’t exactly a large number of Geo characters to choose from, especially five-star units of which there are only three (Itto included) plus the Traveler. It’s safe to say Itto will become a more viable choice when more Geo characters are released, but for now, attempting to build an elite Geo team with such limited options is a bit difficult.

Image via miHoYo

A full Geo team will get players the best results possible, but a team composed of three Geo members is also pretty solid. A team with two Geo characters is doable too, but players who really want to maximize Itto’s potential will truly want to invest in excellent Geo support characters otherwise he won’t be performing to the best of his abilities.

If you’re looking to make a team with many different types of elements on it then Itto is probably not someone you want to recruit. But if you have some other Geo recruits you’re willing to work on or are already ready to go, then Itto is certainly a character worth pulling for.

Should you wish for Scaramouche (Wanderer) or Arataki Itto in Genshin?

When two five-star characters are both up at the same time, it is usually fairly easy to determine which one is better.

However, both of these characters are true powerhouses and it really comes down to the smallest of details in determining which of the two is the best.

Image via miHoYo

Before deciding which one to wish on, players should always take into account what kinds of characters they are lacking and need more of.

It is an excellent idea to try and attain one five-star character of each element to ensure that players can take on any challenge that is thrown at them. With this is mind, players missing an Anemo five-star character should wish for Wanderer while those missing a Geo five-star character should wish on Itto.

Both Wanderer and Itto function as damage-dealing units on any team that they are added to. Thus, while other banners going head to head could be compared by the respective team roles, such as when the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida ran at the same time as the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimya, Wanderer and Itto cannot be compared by this measurement.

Image via miHoYo

Wanderer and Itto are the only five-star versions of their exact element and weapon type. This makes them both equally important recruits as many players will find themselves seeking a character of both types to fill in a team that they already have.

Another factor to consider when making this tough decision is Wanderer will likely return as a recruitable character sooner than Itto will because newly released characters tend to receive reruns sooner than those who have been around for a while. This is an important factor Genshin players can take into consideration if they are struggling to choose between the two as they may want to wish for Itto while they can since the Geo Claymore character will likely be unobtainable for a long time while the Anemo Catalyst character will probably return soon.

Image via miHoYo

While all of the previously mentioned factors are important, many Genshin players will simply want to decide which of the two five-star characters to pull for based on the simple idea of which one is better. The answer to this criterion is Wanderer is ultimately better, but it is a close race and both characters are among the top five-star characters available.

Because of Itto’s Geo team requirements, Wanderer is an overall more versatile and dynamic recruit. Wanderer will play well with a wide variety of teams and will demonstrate his maximum potential in most team lineups while Itto will only truly shine if he has three other Geo characters alongside him. Players who obtain Wanderer won’t feel the need for any one rigid team build or specific requirements while those who obtain Itto will likely struggle with the lack of choices surrounding all of his potential team compositions.

The respective elements of Wanderer and Itto are also important in deciding that Wanderer is the better of the two because Anemo tends to be one of if not the singular most versatile element in all of Genshin. Anemo is extremely easy to conceptualize and wield while other elements can be a bit complex and tricky. It is a breeze to work with, which is ironic but fitting considering that the Anemo element consists of air-based powers.

Image via miHoYo

Choosing between two powerful five-star characters is never an easy task and the battle between Wanderer and Itto may be one of the most difficult ones to decide yet.

Ultimately, Genshin players cannot go wrong with either choice because both are powerful damage-dealing units sure to aid players in their Teyvat travels.