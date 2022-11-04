Should you pull for Nahida or Yoimiya in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update?

Although Genshin Impact used to only run one featured five-star character banner at a time, they have shifted to almost always running two at a time since the Version 2.3 update. Since this change, players have repeatedly been faced with the difficult task of choosing between two drastically different powerful characters.

The latest version of this dilemma pits five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida against five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya.

Nahida’s featured “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” banner is her grand debut while Yoimiya’s featured “Tapestry of Golden Flames” banner is her third run.

While many players have a preference between the two, others may be stuck wondering which character they should pull for or if either character is even worth pulling for at all.

There are a lot of factors to take into account when making this decision and Primogems and Wishes are extremely precious resources, so players should be sure to think through how they spend them carefully.

Is Nahida worth pulling for in Genshin?

While most Genshin characters are created to function specifically in one role and don’t function well outside of that role, a select few are versatile and can freely flow from one role to the next. As far as five-star characters go, Nahida is one of a select few versatile characters and excels regardless of how players choose to utilize her.

Nahida’s strongest capabilities are as either a secondary damage dealer or a supporting character but she is also even better than most other characters as a primary damage dealer. All of Genshin’s playable Archons have lived up to their status as the gods of Teyvat, but Nahida is definitely one of the best ones yet.

The Dendro Catalyst character also possesses an extremely unique exploration talent that allows her to target and collect items from afar. This makes her one of the best characters that players can have on their team while exploring the vast world of Teyvat because she will help them attain hard-to-reach resources with almost no effort at all. This useful trick would be especially handy in areas that are tricky to navigate like the Huagang Stone Forest in Liyue.

The Dendro Archon is the only Dendro Catalyst character in existence, which means her powers are incredibly unique and unlike anything Teyvat has seen so far. The only real disadvantage that has been apparent with Nahida so far is her low health point range, but this is an issue for all catalyst characters and is easy to combat by ensuring that you have a healer on the team alongside her.

While Nahida seems like one of Genshin’s best characters yet and is certainly the best Dendro character that has been released, it is also possible that this could change as more playable Dendro characters are introduced to the world of Teyvat.

Although, even if other Dendro characters end up being better than Nahida, it is still quite likely she will retain her standing as a character who is better than most and is definitely a character worth pulling for.

Is Yoimiya worth pulling for in Genshin?

Yoimiya is a character who excels at one specific role within a team, which is as the primary damage dealer. Her abilities are solely built for this function and attempting to utilize her otherwise will be frustrating and yield lackluster results.

The Pyro Bow character is most effective when taking on singular targets and can do so at a very rapid pace. However, this also comes with a disadvantage because while Yoimiya will excel at taking on individual bosses, she will likely not be as useful when taking out a group of enemies like the Fatui or Hilichurls. Thus, players should be prepared to combat Yoimiya’s singular target ability by ensuring that they have a secondary damage dealer or support character capable of dealing damage to many foes at once.

The release of Yoimiya had many fans worried because the only other Pyro Bow character in existence is Amber, who is a free four-star that all players receive very early on upon beginning the game and is arguably the worst Genshin character of all time. Fans were delighted to find Yoimiya is actually an impressive unit that is one of the better primary damage-dealing playable characters and is certainly a character that is worth spending hard-earned Primogems on.

Should you pull for Nahida or Yoimiya in Genshin?

The answer to which character you should pull for ultimately comes down to whether you are seeking a specific type of character to fit within a team or simply looking to attain the character that is best overall.

If you’re looking for someone that will function in a specific role on a specific team, then Nahida and Yoimiya’s individual skill sets and how they would function alongside the rest of your team should be taken into account. This means if a Pyro primary damage dealer is the kind of character you are seeking, then you should wish on Yoimiya while if you are seeking a Dendro damage or support character, then Nahida is perfect for you.

If you are simply seeking the best character overall and plan to build a team based on them, then you should wish on Nahida. Neither character is bad, but Nahida is one of Genshin’s best characters yet while Yoimiya is simply a solid candidate.

Nahida has a special wow factor that is unlike almost every other character in the game, while Yoimiya is certainly powerful but can also be outperformed by many other primary damage dealers. Even Nahida, who functions far better as a secondary damage-dealing unit or s support character, is equally as good as Yoimiya at being the primary damage dealer while also being capable of much more.

While both characters are immensely powerful units capable of excelling far beyond a majority of Genshin’s characters, Yoimiya simply can’t compete with Nahida’s immense versatility and expansive skillset.