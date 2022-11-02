He’s almost here: Genshin Impact Leak highlights Scaramouche’s new model as the Wanderer

Scaramouche has been around since Version 1.1 of Genshin Impact and has long been an antagonist as players have traveled throughout the world of Teyvat. After a very lengthy wait, the previously villainous character is finally about to become a playable character, and fans have already uncovered the entirety of his new official look.

Players first met Scaramouche when he appeared out of nowhere and approached Travelers with a false facade before Hydro character Mona sensed his evil intentions and whisked players away to safety. Since then, players have encountered him a number of times across Teyvat and have continued to learn more about the character.

Scaramouche has always been regarded as an absolute wildcard and is disliked by most. Although he is a member of the notorious Fatui Harbingers, even they aren’t too fond of him. However, while those within the world of Teyvat don’t particularly like him, Scaramouche has long been a fan favorite and a highly-anticipated playable character among those who play Genshin Impact.

Following his official reveal as a playable character by miHoYo on Oct. 31, a better look at the official model for Scaramouche, who will become known as “Wanderer” when he is a playable character, was discovered by the Genshin leak community.

As players could previously see when the official Wanderer reveal occurred, Scaramouche is receiving not only a name change, but also an overall appearance redesign for his official debut as a playable character. Scaramouche and the outfit he has worn are both marks of his Fatui Harbinger persona, so these changes make sense for transitioning his character arc for what comes next.

Scaramouche’s new Wanderer look also fits his Anemo Vision much more nicely. His previous appearance went well with his Electro Delusion, but since he won’t have that as a playable character, this design is far more fitting with the Anemo elements’ usual color scheme.

The changes to Scaramouche’s overall appearance make him look less villainous and also give the character a chance to remake himself as he accompanies the Traveler on their future journeys. Scaramouche’s tragic and villainous storyline will come to an end, but he will begin anew as the Wanderer.

Players are quite ecstatic that after such a lengthy wait, Scaramouche is finally about to become playable. The positive reactions to the latest update around the Anemo character have been abundant with many flocking to Twitter and Reddit to share their excitement. The Reddit post sharing his official model has over 4,100 upvotes and the tweet has amassed over 11,000 retweets and quote tweets, as well as over 42,900 likes, with all of these numbers still growing rapidly.

The Wanderer is expected to arrive as a playable character in the Version 3.3 update of Genshin Impact. Before his official debut, players can expect to learn more about his skillset and the storyline of how he will shift from being a Fatui Harbinger to a friend of the Traveler.