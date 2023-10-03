A massive Genshin lore spoiler is hidden behind Neuvillette’s max level voice line

Can we take him to court for leaking this?

Neuvillette using his Hydro powers.
Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact characters slowly share more information about themselves and the vast world of Teyvat as you raise your friendship with them over time, but Fontaine’s Chief Justice Neuvillette seems to have taken this to a whole other level.

On Oct. 3, one Genshin player shared that they already raised the fairly new Fontaine recruit to the maximum level of 90, and were surprised by what Neuvillette had to tell them when they did.

Neuvillette shares a lengthy line of text that this player referred to as his “random lore bomb” since the Hydro character drops a lot of intense lore information that seemingly spoils what will happen next in the main storyline.

Warning! There are potential spoilers ahead.

Ayo what’s up with Neuvillette’s random lore bomb he drops when you level him to 90?
byu/vfacko inGenshin_Impact

Neuvillette’s exact words are as follows: “Now that I have reclaimed one of the Seven Authorities from the hands of the usurpers, I have regained my true form. I am now a fully-fledged dragon, powerful enough to judge the rest of the gods. My final destiny is to judge the Usurper-King in the heavens above. But until that time comes, I will lend my power to you.”

Another player tied this to a quote delivered by Neuvillette during the “Calamitous Tread” Archon quest, where he says, “they say that when the First Usurper arrived on Teyvat, they seized a part of the dragons’ power. Today, that stolen power is the basis of the Archons’ Authorities.”

With these two pieces of evidence put together, Neuvillette’s max voice line seems to be saying that he has reclaimed his authority, which means taking the Hydro Gnosis back or it being destroyed. Neither of these events have canonically happened just yet.

Neuvillette with his eyes closed.
He didn’t realize that this was supposed to be a spoiler-free zone. Image via miHoYo

In each region of Teyvat so far, the Archon’s Gnosis has been stolen by one of the Fatui Harbingers or willingly handed over in a deal with them. These have then been delivered to Tsaritsa, the Cryo Archon of Snezhnaya. It’s essentially become an expected occurrence at this point that each of the Archons loses their Gnosis, but Neuvillette’s dialogue has confirmed that something big will happen to Furina’s.

“He pretty explicitly says it already happened,” one Teyvat Traveler explained. “The problem is that nothing of the sort has actually happened yet. This basically confirms that he either gets the Hydro Gnosis or that it is destroyed, which is a pretty huge spoiler.”

Since Neuvillette tells players he has already “reclaimed” what was lost, the Hydro character is explicitly spoiling where the Archon storyline will go next. This line is such a massive leak that it seems like his max level voice line should’ve been locked away until after this event actually happened, which is currently suspected to be in Version 4.2.

Even though Neuvillette has given away a big lore spoiler, we still don’t know exactly how this situation involving him, Furina, and the Hydro Gnosis will play out. The notorious Knave Arlecchino has also been lurking around, so the Fatui Harbingers certainly won’t let the Gnosis get away from them without a fight.

