Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘W’ and C’

Released in late 2021, Wordle soon became a worldwide phenomenon. The web-based puzzle tasks players with finding a different mystery word every day, following a few simple rules.

Words are always part of the English language, they are always five letters long, and there are no clues to start.

The letters in each guess turn into clues, with visual feedback to indicate if they are part of the answer or not, and if they are in the correct position. That means that the most popular and the most effective strategies involve a good starting word—or combination of words—that can give valuable information.

Whether you follow the most popular strategies or not, some days are going to be harder than others. After spending a few guesses and having a couple of letters come out yellow or green, you might still be feeling stuck, with no idea what to guess next.

If the letters that you found so far were a “W” and a “C,” check out the list and guide below for some inspiration and possible next steps.

Five-letter words with “W” and “C” to try on Wordle

CAHOW

CAWED

CHAWS

CHEWS

CHEWY

CHOWS

CLAWS

CLEWS

CLOWN

COWED

COWER

COWLS

COWRY

CRAWL

CRAWS

CREWS

CROWD

CROWN

CROWS

CRWTH

MACAW

SCHWA

SCOWL

SCOWS

SCREW

TWICE

WACKE

WACKO

WACKS

WACKY

WATCH

WELCH

WENCH

WHACK

WHICH

WICCA

WICKS

WILCO

WINCE

WINCH

WITCH

WRACK

WRECK

WRICK

As usual, the placement of the “W” and “C” is a key factor when it comes to finding the answer. Your most common combinations, by far, are “C_W__,” “C__W_,” “W_C__,” and “W__C_.” In those cases, it might take longer to narrow it down, and you need to make the most of each remaining guess. Avoid re-using letters you used before, and if you don’t know where the “W” and the “C” are, make sure you do not repeat the same placements you used before. Another useful tip is that “K” appears frequently with a starting “W” and “R” appears frequently with a starting “C.”

But if the “W” appears as the second letter (“TWICE”) or at the end of the word (“CAHOW,” “MACAW,” “SCREW”), or the “C” appears as the second letter (“SCHWA,” “SCOWL,” “SCOWS,” “SCREW”), you do not need to go through as much trouble. Either the answer is already in your hands or it will be after one or two guesses at most.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).