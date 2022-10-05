Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘RS’

Wordle has very simple and easy-to-learn rules. A great game for all ages.
Depending on the day, the correct answer may yield little information after the first attempt. It is common to use a few tries and only be able to find one right letter.
If you were also able to find your position, you may not know what words to guess with the letters “RS”. If that’s the case, here’s a list of five-letter words with “RS”, in alphabetical order.
Five-letter words with ‘RS’ to try on Wordle
- acers
- afars
- agars
- agers
- amirs
- apers
- arars
- arsed
- arses
- arsey
- arsis
- arson
- avers
- baurs
- bawrs
- bears
- beers
- biers
- birrs
- birse
- birsy
- blurs
- boars
- boors
- bowrs
- brers
- buhrs
- burrs
- bursa
- burse
- burst
- carrs
- carse
- chars
- coirs
- corse
- corso
- cours
- currs
- curse
- cursi
- curst
- czars
- daurs
- dears
- deers
- doers
- doors
- dorrs
- dorsa
- dorse
- duars
- durrs
- durst
- dyers
- earst
- egers
- emirs
- erses
- ewers
- eyers
- fairs
- farse
- fears
- feers
- fiars
- fiers
- first
- flirs
- flors
- fours
- furrs
- gairs
- gaurs
- gears
- girrs
- girsh
- gnars
- goers
- goors
- gorse
- gorsy
- guars
- gursh
- haars
- hairs
- harsh
- hears
- heirs
- herse
- hoars
- hoers
- horse
- horst
- horsy
- hours
- huers
- hurst
- icers
- izars
- jeers
- jours
- karst
- karsy
- kbars
- keirs
- khors
- kiers
- knars
- knurs
- ksars
- kyars
- laers
- lairs
- lears
- leers
- lehrs
- leirs
- liars
- liers
- loirs
- lours
- maars
- mairs
- marse
- marsh
- mawrs
- meers
- merse
- moers
- mohrs
- moors
- morse
- muirs
- murrs
- nears
- noirs
- nurrs
- nurse
- odors
- omers
- oners
- overs
- oxers
- oyers
- pairs
- parrs
- parse
- pears
- peers
- perse
- perst
- piers
- pours
- puers
- purrs
- purse
- pursy
- qursh
- rears
- roars
- ruers
- sairs
- scars
- scurs
- sears
- seers
- seirs
- serrs
- shirs
- skers
- skyrs
- slurs
- smirs
- smurs
- snars
- soars
- sours
- spars
- spurs
- stars
- stirs
- suers
- tahrs
- tarsi
- tears
- teers
- tehrs
- terse
- thars
- tiars
- tiers
- tirrs
- torrs
- torse
- torsi
- torsk
- torso
- tours
- tsars
- tyers
- tzars
- ursae
- ursid
- urson
- users
- vairs
- veers
- verse
- verso
- verst
- viers
- voars
- wairs
- warst
- waurs
- wears
- weirs
- wersh
- whirs
- worse
- worst
- wurst
- yaars
- yarrs
- years
- yirrs
- yours
The following tips should help if you’re still having trouble finishing your most recent Wordle task.
All words used in the list are accepted by Wordle, so they can be used to test new letters and get more clues for the next attempts. Starting with words with a lot of vowels can be more of a hindrance than a help in cases where the correct answer doesn’t have many vowels. And always try to start with the most common words, as they tend to be more likely to be the correct answer.