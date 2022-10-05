Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘RS’

Wordle has very simple and easy-to-learn rules. A great game for all ages.

Depending on the day, the correct answer may yield little information after the first attempt. It is common to use a few tries and only be able to find one right letter.

If you were also able to find your position, you may not know what words to guess with the letters “RS”. If that’s the case, here’s a list of five-letter words with “RS”, in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘RS’ to try on Wordle

acers

afars

agars

agers

amirs

apers

arars

arsed

arses

arsey

arsis

arson

avers

baurs

bawrs

bears

beers

biers

birrs

birse

birsy

blurs

boars

boors

bowrs

brers

buhrs

burrs

bursa

burse

burst

carrs

carse

chars

coirs

corse

corso

cours

currs

curse

cursi

curst

czars

daurs

dears

deers

doers

doors

dorrs

dorsa

dorse

duars

durrs

durst

dyers

earst

egers

emirs

erses

ewers

eyers

fairs

farse

fears

feers

fiars

fiers

first

flirs

flors

fours

furrs

gairs

gaurs

gears

girrs

girsh

gnars

goers

goors

gorse

gorsy

guars

gursh

haars

hairs

harsh

hears

heirs

herse

hoars

hoers

horse

horst

horsy

hours

huers

hurst

icers

izars

jeers

jours

karst

karsy

kbars

keirs

khors

kiers

knars

knurs

ksars

kyars

laers

lairs

lears

leers

lehrs

leirs

liars

liers

loirs

lours

maars

mairs

marse

marsh

mawrs

meers

merse

moers

mohrs

moors

morse

muirs

murrs

nears

noirs

nurrs

nurse

odors

omers

oners

overs

oxers

oyers

pairs

parrs

parse

pears

peers

perse

perst

piers

pours

puers

purrs

purse

pursy

qursh

rears

roars

ruers

sairs

scars

scurs

sears

seers

seirs

serrs

shirs

skers

skyrs

slurs

smirs

smurs

snars

soars

sours

spars

spurs

stars

stirs

suers

tahrs

tarsi

tears

teers

tehrs

terse

thars

tiars

tiers

tirrs

torrs

torse

torsi

torsk

torso

tours

tsars

tyers

tzars

ursae

ursid

urson

users

vairs

veers

verse

verso

verst

viers

voars

wairs

warst

waurs

wears

weirs

wersh

whirs

worse

worst

wurst

yaars

yarrs

years

yirrs

yours

The following tips should help if you’re still having trouble finishing your most recent Wordle task.

All words used in the list are accepted by Wordle, so they can be used to test new letters and get more clues for the next attempts. Starting with words with a lot of vowels can be more of a hindrance than a help in cases where the correct answer doesn’t have many vowels. And always try to start with the most common words, as they tend to be more likely to be the correct answer.