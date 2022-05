Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘RE’

Wordle is an internet phenomenon. Launched in October 2021 by Josh Wardle and now owned by the New York Times, the word-guessing puzzle combines a simple daily challenge with a strong and aesthetically pleasing social media element. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which players then need to guess in up to six tries. The word is the same for all players in the same calendar day, but there are no clues except the letters in the guesses, which change colors to indicate if they’re part of the answer or not.

Most players have found or developed winning strategies for Wordle by now, the most popular being the one where players find all the vowels first. But no strategy works the same way every day, so you may find yourself stuck with a certain letter, or combination of letters, and no idea where to go next. For those days, we can help. Here are some words that have “RE” in them.

Five-letter words with “RE” to try on Wordle

ACRED

ACRES

ADORE

AFIRE

AFORE

AGREE

AIRED

AIRER

ANTRE

APRES

AREAE

AREAL

AREAS

ARECA

AREIC

ARENA

ARENE

AREPA

ARETE

AUREI

AURES

AWARE

AZURE

BARED

BARER

BARES

BARRE

BERET

BLARE

BORED

BORER

BORES

BREAD

BREAK

BREAM

BREDE

BREED

BREES

BRENS

BRENT

BREVE

BREWS

BURET

BYRES

CADRE

CARED

CARER

CARES

CARET

CAREX

CERED

CERES

CHARE

CHORE

CIRES

CORED

CORER

CORES

CREAK

CREAM

CREDO

CREDS

CREED

CREEK

CREEL

CREEP

CREME

CREPE

CREPT

CREPY

CRESS

CREST

CREWS

CRORE

CURED

CURER

CURES

CURET

DARED

DARER

DARES

DIRER

DORES

DREAD

DREAM

DREAR

DRECK

DREED

DREES

DREGS

DREKS

DRESS

DREST

DURED

DURES

EAGRE

EARED

EGRET

ENURE

ERECT

ERRED

EYRES

FARED

FARER

FARES

FERES

FIBRE

FIRED

FIRER

FIRES

FLARE

FORES

FOREX

FREAK

FREED

FREER

FREES

FREMD

FRENA

FRERE

FRESH

FRETS

FRORE

GENRE

GLARE

GORED

GORES

GREAT

GREBE

GREED

GREEK

GREEN

GREES

GREET

GREGO

GREYS

GYRED

GYRES

HARED

HAREM

HARES

HERES

HIRED

HIREE

HIRER

HIRES

INURE

JUREL

KREEP

KREWE

LAREE

LARES

LITRE

LIVRE

LORES

LUCRE

LURED

LURER

LURES

LYRES

MADRE

MARES

MERER

MERES

METRE

MIRED

MIRES

MIREX

MITRE

MOIRE

MOREL

MORES

MURED

MURES

MUREX

MURRE

NACRE

NARES

NITRE

OARED

OCHRE

OCREA

OGRES

OMBRE

OREAD

OUTRE

PADRE

PARED

PAREN

PAREO

PARER

PARES

PAREU

PEREA

PERES

PORED

PORES

PREED

PREEN

PREES

PREOP

PREPS

PRESA

PRESE

PRESS

PREST

PREXY

PREYS

PUREE

PURER

PYRES

QUARE

QUIRE

RARED

RARER

RARES

REACH

REACT

READD

READS

READY

REAIS

REALM

REALS

REAMS

REAPS

REARM

REARS

REATA

REAVE

REBAR

REBBE

REBEC

REBEL

REBID

REBOP

REBUS

REBUT

REBUY

RECAP

RECCE

RECIT

RECKS

RECON

RECTA

RECTI

RECTO

RECUR

RECUT

REDAN

REDDS

REDDY

REDED

REDES

REDIA

REDID

REDIP

REDLY

REDON

REDOS

REDOX

REDRY

REDUB

REDUX

REDYE

REEDS

REEDY

REEFS

REEFY

REEKS

REEKY

REELS

REEST

REEVE

REFED

REFEL

REFER

REFIT

REFIX

REFLY

REFRY

REGAL

REGES

REGIE

REGMA

REGNA

REHAB

REHEM

REIFS

REIFY

REIGN

REIKI

REINK

REINS

REIVE

REJIG

REKEY

RELAX

RELAY

RELET

RELIC

RELIT

REMAN

REMAP

REMET

REMEX

REMIT

REMIX

RENAL

RENDS

RENEW

RENIG

RENIN

RENOS

RENTE

RENTS

REOIL

REORG

REPAY

REPEG

REPEL

REPIN

REPLY

REPOS

REPOT

REPPS

REPRO

RERAN

RERIG

RERUN

RESAT

RESAW

RESAY

RESEE

RESES

RESET

RESEW

RESID

RESIN

RESIT

RESOD

RESOW

RESTS

RETAG

RETAX

RETCH

RETEM

RETIA

RETIE

RETRO

RETRY

REUSE

REVEL

REVET

REVUE

REWAN

REWAX

REWED

REWET

REWIN

REWON

REXES

REZES

SABRE

SAREE

SCARE

SCORE

SCREE

SCREW

SERED

SERER

SERES

SHARE

SHIRE

SHORE

SHRED

SHREW

SIRED

SIREE

SIREN

SIRES

SNARE

SNORE

SORED

SOREL

SORER

SORES

SPARE

SPIRE

SPORE

SPREE

STARE

STERE

STORE

STREP

STREW

SUCRE

SURER

SWARE

SWORE

SYREN

TARED

TARES

TARRE

TERES

THERE

THREE

THREW

TIRED

TIRES

TITRE

TORES

TREAD

TREAT

TREED

TREEN

TREES

TREFA

TREKS

TREMS

TREND

TRESS

TRETS

TREWS

TREYF

TREYS

TYRED

TYRES

URARE

UREAL

UREAS

UREDO

UREIC

VAREC

VIREO

VIRES

WARED

WARES

WAREZ

WHERE

WHORE

WIRED

WIRER

WIRES

WREAK

WRECK

WRENS

WREST

YARER

YORES

ZAIRE

You probably found this list knowing that there is an “R” followed by an “E” somewhere in the word, which means you probably also know where both letters are. That already helps narrow down the list. If you found them separately, you can check out words with “E” and “R” instead. Some other useful tips are to avoid plural forms, because Wordle does not pick them as answers, and always cross-check any other letters from your previous guesses, even the ones that came out gray.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).