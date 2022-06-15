Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘M’

The word-guessing web-based puzzle Wordle has become one of the most popular games out there in 2022 after its Oct. 2021 release. With a simple format, a strong social element, and just enough of a challenge, it made its way to many players’ daily routines. Each day, there will be a new word to guess in up to six tries and 24 hours, with no clues to start. All you need to do to get started is open the game and enter a five-letter word from the English language.
Your only clues will be the letters in the word. After each guess, Wordle gives visual feedback to players: letters change to green if they are in the right position, yellow if they are in the wrong position, and gray if they are not part of the word at all.
That will help lead you to the answer.
With that information, most longtime players have probably already found or developed their favorite strategies to win. Some of the most popular ones include starting with a couple of vowel-heavy words, or using a specific set of words to turn the game into one big anagram.
And, while most days will be easy, you may often find yourself stuck with no idea where to go next after finding one or two letters. If that is the case for you after an “R” and an “M” came out yellow or green on your guesses, check out the list below for some inspiration.
Five-letter words with “R” and “M” to try on Wordle
- AIMER
- ALARM
- AMBER
- AMBRY
- AMEER
- AMIRS
- AMORT
- AMOUR
- AMRIT
- ARAME
- ARMED
- ARMER
- ARMET
- ARMOR
- AROMA
- ARUMS
- AURUM
- BARMS
- BARMY
- BERME
- BERMS
- BREAM
- BRIMS
- BROME
- BROMO
- BROOM
- BRUME
- CAROM
- CHARM
- CHIRM
- COMER
- CORMS
- CRAMP
- CRAMS
- CREAM
- CREME
- CRIME
- CRIMP
- CRUMB
- CRUMP
- CYMAR
- DAMAR
- DEMUR
- DERMA
- DERMS
- DIMER
- DIRAM
- DORMS
- DORMY
- DRAMA
- DRAMS
- DREAM
- DRUMS
- DURUM
- EMBAR
- EMBER
- EMEER
- EMERG
- EMERY
- EMIRS
- EMMER
- ENORM
- FARMS
- FEMUR
- FERMI
- FIRMS
- FORAM
- FORME
- FORMS
- FORUM
- FRAME
- FREMD
- FRUMP
- FUMER
- GAMER
- GERMS
- GERMY
- GOMER
- GORMS
- GRAMA
- GRAMP
- GRAMS
- GRIME
- GRIMY
- GROOM
- GRUME
- GRUMP
- HARAM
- HAREM
- HARMS
- HERMA
- HERMS
- HOMER
- HUMOR
- IHRAM
- IMPRO
- INARM
- JORAM
- JORUM
- JUMAR
- KARMA
- KORMA
- LAMER
- LARUM
- LEMUR
- MAARS
- MACER
- MACRO
- MADRE
- MAIRS
- MAJOR
- MAKAR
- MAKER
- MALAR
- MANOR
- MARAS
- MARCH
- MARCS
- MARES
- MARGE
- MARIA
- MARKA
- MARKS
- MARLS
- MARLY
- MARRY
- MARSE
- MARSH
- MARTS
- MARVY
- MASER
- MATER
- MAYOR
- MAZER
- MBIRA
- MERCH
- MERCS
- MERCY
- MERER
- MERES
- MERGE
- MERIT
- MERKS
- MERLE
- MERLS
- MERRY
- METER
- METRE
- METRO
- MICRA
- MICRO
- MIKRA
- MILER
- MIMER
- MINER
- MINOR
- MIRED
- MIRES
- MIREX
- MIRID
- MIRIN
- MIRKS
- MIRKY
- MIRTH
- MIRZA
- MISER
- MITER
- MITRE
- MIXER
- MOHUR
- MOIRA
- MOIRE
- MOLAR
- MOORS
- MOORY
- MOPER
- MORAE
- MORAL
- MORAS
- MORAY
- MOREL
- MORES
- MORNS
- MORON
- MORPH
- MORRO
- MORSE
- MORTS
- MOTOR
- MOURN
- MOVER
- MOWER
- MUCOR
- MUCRO
- MUDRA
- MURAL
- MURAS
- MURED
- MURES
- MUREX
- MURID
- MURKS
- MURKY
- MURRA
- MURRE
- MURRS
- MURRY
- MUSER
- MUTER
- MYRRH
- NAMER
- NORMS
- OMBER
- OMBRE
- OMERS
- ORMER
- PERMS
- PRAAM
- PRAMS
- PRIMA
- PRIME
- PRIMI
- PRIMO
- PRIMP
- PRIMS
- PRISM
- PROEM
- PROMO
- PROMS
- RAMAL
- RAMEE
- RAMEN
- RAMET
- RAMIE
- RAMIN
- RAMMY
- RAMPS
- RAMUS
- REALM
- REAMS
- REARM
- REGMA
- REHEM
- REMAN
- REMAP
- REMET
- REMEX
- REMIT
- REMIX
- RETEM
- RHEME
- RHEUM
- RHOMB
- RHUMB
- RHYME
- RIMED
- RIMER
- RIMES
- ROAMS
- ROMAN
- ROMEO
- ROMPS
- ROOMS
- ROOMY
- RUMBA
- RUMEN
- RUMLY
- RUMMY
- RUMOR
- RUMPS
- SCRAM
- SCRIM
- SCRUM
- SERUM
- SIMAR
- SMARM
- SMART
- SMEAR
- SMERK
- SMIRK
- SMORG
- SPERM
- STORM
- STRUM
- SWARM
- TAMER
- TERMS
- THARM
- THERM
- THRUM
- TIMER
- TRAMP
- TRAMS
- TREMS
- TRIMS
- TROMP
- TRUMP
- TRYMA
- TUMOR
- UMBER
- UMBRA
- UNARM
- VOMER
- VROOM
- WARMS
- WORMS
- WORMY
- ZIRAM
The first thing to do when going through the list is to look at the position of the “R” and the “M.” Even if they only came out yellow, that will already rule out several words. Then, it’s a good idea to find out the vowel, or vowels, in the word, if you haven’t done so already. In this guide you will find several vowel-heavy words, with three or more vowels each, to help you get that information. Also, keep in mind the answer to Wordle will never be a plural form, so you should watch out for those, especially if you don’t have a lot of guesses left on your game.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).