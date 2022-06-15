Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘M’

The word-guessing web-based puzzle Wordle has become one of the most popular games out there in 2022 after its Oct. 2021 release. With a simple format, a strong social element, and just enough of a challenge, it made its way to many players’ daily routines. Each day, there will be a new word to guess in up to six tries and 24 hours, with no clues to start. All you need to do to get started is open the game and enter a five-letter word from the English language.

Your only clues will be the letters in the word. After each guess, Wordle gives visual feedback to players: letters change to green if they are in the right position, yellow if they are in the wrong position, and gray if they are not part of the word at all.

That will help lead you to the answer.

With that information, most longtime players have probably already found or developed their favorite strategies to win. Some of the most popular ones include starting with a couple of vowel-heavy words, or using a specific set of words to turn the game into one big anagram.

And, while most days will be easy, you may often find yourself stuck with no idea where to go next after finding one or two letters. If that is the case for you after an “R” and an “M” came out yellow or green on your guesses, check out the list below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words with “R” and “M” to try on Wordle

AIMER

ALARM

AMBER

AMBRY

AMEER

AMIRS

AMORT

AMOUR

AMRIT

ARAME

ARMED

ARMER

ARMET

ARMOR

AROMA

ARUMS

AURUM

BARMS

BARMY

BERME

BERMS

BREAM

BRIMS

BROME

BROMO

BROOM

BRUME

CAROM

CHARM

CHIRM

COMER

CORMS

CRAMP

CRAMS

CREAM

CREME

CRIME

CRIMP

CRUMB

CRUMP

CYMAR

DAMAR

DEMUR

DERMA

DERMS

DIMER

DIRAM

DORMS

DORMY

DRAMA

DRAMS

DREAM

DRUMS

DURUM

EMBAR

EMBER

EMEER

EMERG

EMERY

EMIRS

EMMER

ENORM

FARMS

FEMUR

FERMI

FIRMS

FORAM

FORME

FORMS

FORUM

FRAME

FREMD

FRUMP

FUMER

GAMER

GERMS

GERMY

GOMER

GORMS

GRAMA

GRAMP

GRAMS

GRIME

GRIMY

GROOM

GRUME

GRUMP

HARAM

HAREM

HARMS

HERMA

HERMS

HOMER

HUMOR

IHRAM

IMPRO

INARM

JORAM

JORUM

JUMAR

KARMA

KORMA

LAMER

LARUM

LEMUR

MAARS

MACER

MACRO

MADRE

MAIRS

MAJOR

MAKAR

MAKER

MALAR

MANOR

MARAS

MARCH

MARCS

MARES

MARGE

MARIA

MARKA

MARKS

MARLS

MARLY

MARRY

MARSE

MARSH

MARTS

MARVY

MASER

MATER

MAYOR

MAZER

MBIRA

MERCH

MERCS

MERCY

MERER

MERES

MERGE

MERIT

MERKS

MERLE

MERLS

MERRY

METER

METRE

METRO

MICRA

MICRO

MIKRA

MILER

MIMER

MINER

MINOR

MIRED

MIRES

MIREX

MIRID

MIRIN

MIRKS

MIRKY

MIRTH

MIRZA

MISER

MITER

MITRE

MIXER

MOHUR

MOIRA

MOIRE

MOLAR

MOORS

MOORY

MOPER

MORAE

MORAL

MORAS

MORAY

MOREL

MORES

MORNS

MORON

MORPH

MORRO

MORSE

MORTS

MOTOR

MOURN

MOVER

MOWER

MUCOR

MUCRO

MUDRA

MURAL

MURAS

MURED

MURES

MUREX

MURID

MURKS

MURKY

MURRA

MURRE

MURRS

MURRY

MUSER

MUTER

MYRRH

NAMER

NORMS

OMBER

OMBRE

OMERS

ORMER

PERMS

PRAAM

PRAMS

PRIMA

PRIME

PRIMI

PRIMO

PRIMP

PRIMS

PRISM

PROEM

PROMO

PROMS

RAMAL

RAMEE

RAMEN

RAMET

RAMIE

RAMIN

RAMMY

RAMPS

RAMUS

REALM

REAMS

REARM

REGMA

REHEM

REMAN

REMAP

REMET

REMEX

REMIT

REMIX

RETEM

RHEME

RHEUM

RHOMB

RHUMB

RHYME

RIMED

RIMER

RIMES

ROAMS

ROMAN

ROMEO

ROMPS

ROOMS

ROOMY

RUMBA

RUMEN

RUMLY

RUMMY

RUMOR

RUMPS

SCRAM

SCRIM

SCRUM

SERUM

SIMAR

SMARM

SMART

SMEAR

SMERK

SMIRK

SMORG

SPERM

STORM

STRUM

SWARM

TAMER

TERMS

THARM

THERM

THRUM

TIMER

TRAMP

TRAMS

TREMS

TRIMS

TROMP

TRUMP

TRYMA

TUMOR

UMBER

UMBRA

UNARM

VOMER

VROOM

WARMS

WORMS

WORMY

ZIRAM

The first thing to do when going through the list is to look at the position of the “R” and the “M.” Even if they only came out yellow, that will already rule out several words. Then, it’s a good idea to find out the vowel, or vowels, in the word, if you haven’t done so already. In this guide you will find several vowel-heavy words, with three or more vowels each, to help you get that information. Also, keep in mind the answer to Wordle will never be a plural form, so you should watch out for those, especially if you don’t have a lot of guesses left on your game.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).