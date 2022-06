Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘H’

Since its October 2021 release, Wordle has become a popular way to start the day with a fun challenge. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess in up to six tries.

Most of the words should be easy enough, but you may occasionally find yourself stuck after finding a couple of letters. If the ones you found are “R” and “H” and you need some inspiration, check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “R” and “H” to try on Wordle

AARGH

ABHOR

AIRTH

ARCHI

ARHAT

BERTH

BIRCH

BIRTH

BRACH

BRASH

BRITH

BROCH

BROTH

BRUGH

BRUSH

BUHRS

BURGH

CHAIR

CHARD

CHARE

CHARK

CHARM

CHARR

CHARS

CHART

CHARY

CHEER

CHERT

CHIRK

CHIRM

CHIRO

CHIRP

CHIRR

CHIRU

CHOIR

CHORD

CHORE

CHURL

CHURN

CHURR

CRASH

CRUSH

CRWTH

CURCH

DHIKR

EARTH

EPHOR

ETHER

FIRTH

FORTH

FRESH

FRITH

FROSH

FROTH

GARTH

GERAH

GIRSH

GIRTH

GRAPH

GRITH

GURSH

HAARS

HAIRS

HAIRY

HALER

HARAM

HARDS

HARDY

HARED

HAREM

HARES

HARKS

HARLS

HARMS

HARPS

HARPY

HARRY

HARSH

HARTS

HATER

HAVER

HAYER

HAZER

HEARD

HEARS

HEART

HEDER

HEIRS

HENRY

HERBS

HERBY

HERDS

HERES

HERLS

HERMA

HERMS

HERNS

HERON

HEROS

HERRY

HERTZ

HEWER

HEXER

HIDER

HIJRA

HIKER

HILAR

HIRED

HIREE

HIRER

HIRES

HOARD

HOARS

HOARY

HOERS

HOMER

HONER

HONOR

HOPER

HORAH

HORAL

HORAS

HORDE

HORKS

HORNS

HORSE

HORST

HORSY

HOSER

HOURI

HOURS

HOVER

HUGER

HUMOR

HURDS

HURLS

HURLY

HURRY

HURST

HURTS

HYDRA

HYDRO

HYPER

HYRAX

ICHOR

IHRAM

ITHER

LAHAR

LARCH

LEHRS

LURCH

MARCH

MARSH

MERCH

MIRTH

MOHUR

MORPH

MYRRH

NORTH

OCHER

OCHRE

OCHRY

ORACH

ORTHO

OTHER

PARCH

PERCH

PORCH

PRAHU

QURSH

RAJAH

RALPH

RANCH

RAPHE

RATCH

RATHE

RAYAH

REACH

REHAB

REHEM

RETCH

RHEAS

RHEME

RHEUM

RHINO

RHOMB

RHUMB

RHYME

RHYTA

RIGHT

RISHI

ROACH

ROSHI

ROTCH

ROUGH

ROUTH

ROWTH

RUCHE

RUKHS

RUSHY

RUTHS

SHARD

SHARE

SHARK

SHARN

SHARP

SHEAR

SHEER

SHERD

SHERO

SHIER

SHIRE

SHIRK

SHIRR

SHIRT

SHIUR

SHOER

SHORE

SHORL

SHORN

SHORT

SHRED

SHREW

SHRIS

SHRUB

SHRUG

SHURA

SHYER

SURAH

TAHRS

THARM

THEIR

THERE

THERM

THIRD

THIRL

THORN

THORO

THORP

THRAW

THREE

THREW

THRIP

THROB

THROE

THROW

THRUM

THURL

TORAH

TORCH

TRASH

TROTH

TRUTH

USHER

WHARF

WHERE

WHIRL

WHIRR

WHIRS

WHORE

WHORL

WHORT

WORTH

WRATH

WROTH

YIRTH

A natural next step to narrow down the list is finding the vowels by testing a few vowel-heavy words. You can use this guide for reference if you need it. Another step that should help is looking at the position of your “R” and your “H” and comparing them to the words on the list. Keep in mind that you should prioritize letters and placements that you haven’t tested yet.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).