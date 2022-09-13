Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘PH’

Wordle is a new challenge for players to conquer daily. Players must guess a five-letter secret word within six tries. Win or lose, there is only one attempt per day because a new word is not chosen until midnight.

But a word a day might be too little for passionate Wordle fans. Fortunately, many alternate versions of the New York Times game have a feature or mode that allows players to experiment with finding new secret words as often as they like. The daily mode still exists in most of these versions, as this is the only way all players around the world can share their experiences.

Some of the most famous are Dordle and Quordle. Both use the same standard rules as the original Wordle, with the twist that players have to guess more words at once, so they end up getting more tries depending on how many words they have to guess. The free game mode chooses random words as answers each time the mode is selected.

This style of guessing more than one word at the same time has reached terrifying levels with Duotrigordle, which has 32 simultaneous words to guess.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’ as the second letter

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘PH’, here are some five-letter words with ‘PH’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘PH’ to try on Wordle

aleph

alpha

aphid

aphis

bumph

caphs

delph

ephah

ephas

ephod

ephor

glyph

graph

gulph

humph

hypha

kaphs

khaph

kophs

lymph

morph

nymph

oomph

ouphe

ouphs

phage

phang

phare

phase

pheer

phene

pheon

phese

phial

phlox

phoca

phohs

phone

phono

phons

phony

photo

phots

phpht

phuts

phyla

phyle

qophs

ralph

raphe

sophs

sophy

staph

sumph

sylph

syphs

tophe

tophi

tophs

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.